GERALD CROWELL
We look to articles in the news media to give us unbiased information on the subject of the article. We should not expect, nor want, them to give us the personal biases of the reporter writing them. That should be reserved for the editorial page. In The Winchester Star article of March 25, 2021, where the reporter covered the Republican candidate forum of the previous night, the only unbiased statement on gun control was the title of his article: “GOP candidates target gun laws.” In the very first sentence, the reporter sets the stage for his biased article: “On a day when 10 people were killed in Boulder, Colorado in the U.S, in the second mass shooting in less than a week, state Republican candidates vowed to roll back Virginia gun control laws and block or defy new state or federal ones.” The first sentence could have also accurately stated: “On a day when hundreds of millions of guns in the U.S. shot no one, state Republican candidates vowed to roll back Virginia gun control laws and block or defy new state or federal ones.” He goes on to mention the Center for Disease Control (CDC) contradicts the contention of the GOP candidates at the forum that guns save lives and that gun control laws endanger them. No mention by the reporter that the CDC states that guns are used defensively in the U.S. 500,000 to 3,000,000 times annually. No mention that the CDC also suspects that many defensive uses of firearms go unreported because they do not result in the actual discharge of the firearm, the mere presence of the firearm in the hands of a potential victim stops the attacker. He then cites figures of states with the least restrictive gun laws that have the highest gun death rates in the nation. No mention that Chicago, Washington, D.C., and California have some of the most restrictive gun laws in the U.S, yet also have some of the highest gun death rates in the U.S. More firearm facts that anti-gunners ignore: There are an estimated 400,000,000 firearms in the U.S, which includes an estimated 20,000,000 semi-automatic rifles commonly referred to as “assault weapons.” If firearms are such a big problem, if so-called assault weapons are such a big problem, why then, do we not have hundreds of millions of shootings every day? Because guns are not the problem that anti-gunners make them out to be. There is no doubt that guns and gun laws are a polarized and emotional topic. This article made it worse. It was a disappointing example of what reporting should not be. Reporters are entitled to state their opinions and personal biases just as we all are, but not in their general news articles. We expect better from this reporter in the future.
