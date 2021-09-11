STUART WOLK
A number of years ago, during one of my runs for the Frederick County School Board, I wrote an Open Forum. This piece referenced the complexities of public education, ranging from a mountain of acronyms (IDEA, SOQ, NCLB, etc.) to government mandates to DOE edicts to ongoing local capital and operational needs. My point was that being able to successfully navigate all of this should not be left to a novice and that has not changed since.
The residents of the Stonewall District are blessed to have an experienced consensus builder and true leader running for their school board seat. Dr. John Lamanna has chosen to return to public service after a two-year hiatus as he realizes so much is at stake for the real constituents of Frederick County…the children. I was fortunate in having served with John for 12 years and found him to be knowledgeable, ethical, totally transparent and tireless in championing for our outstanding school system. His work in establishing an open and ongoing rapport with the Board of Supervisors was exemplary and considering the climate today, his efforts to work on this again would be most welcomed by a public who cares about their county. With three long standing members of the school board not seeking re-election in November, this void in experience could prove to be a major loss. John can and will be able to hit the ground running and continue a legacy of exemplary service to Frederick County Public Schools. His prior 17 years of service is a testimony to that skill set.
I urge all Stonewall District residents to join me in support of Dr. John Lamanna and to honor him with your vote. Too much is at stake not to.
You didn’t really tell us about the real Dr. Lamanna.
Does he stand as a Republican in the World of the Lies of Trump or is he a Democrat who will speak as a loyal American. Unfortunately, those stands can have influence over how a school board is run. Personally, I wouldn’t vote for someone who represents lies.
Sorry, your essay is a little vague.
A Democrat you say? You mean does he support open borders, forced mandates, abortion on demand, stacking the Supreme Court, importing oil, etc. Our country is in a mess after only 9 months. Electing Democrats means the majority suffers for the minority. That's not our system! That's communism! NO MORE!
We’re not asking Dr. Lamanna to run the country, we’re asking him to be not of The Lie. Elected officials who wallow in Trump’s Cult of Lies and Conspiracies do not represent their office or the people they were elected to serve. They are cult members and only represent that cult.
