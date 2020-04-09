If you’ve been following the news, you’ve probably heard discussion of the wearing of cloth face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Both the governor yesterday, and the president late last week, mentioned this concept, that wearing a cloth face masks that covers the nose and mouth can stop the viruses that the wearer might cough, sneeze, or otherwise exhale. Valley Health has begun a challenge campaign to produce 10,000 cloth face masks, and the Lord Fairfax Health District is, beginning immediately, encouraging the voluntary wearing of cloth face masks by both staff and clients when in common areas frequented by others, such as waiting rooms, exam rooms, nurses’ stations, break rooms, and meeting rooms. Such mask-wearing is to be in addition to maintaining the 10-person-per room, six-feet-apart social distancing rules, as well as hand washing and hygiene practices.
The COVID-19 pandemic in the Valley is moving into a new phase. While we’re seeing some encouraging early signs at the national and state level, the case count in the Valley and across Virginia continues to grow steadily, and it is more important than ever for all of us to do our part. There is strong evidence that up to half of the people infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms, and that those who do become contagious two days before the symptoms start. This means that well-appearing people can spread COVID-19. The only effective way to stop such spread is using general precautions for everyone we meet; this is the reasoning behind social distancing. In the view of the president, the governor, and many experts in the field, the next step is the wearing of cloth face masks by the general population.
There are essentially two main kinds of commonly available face masks: N95 respirator masks, and everything else. Cloth masks, dust masks, and plain surgical masks, for general purposes, fall into the “everything else” category. This distinction is crucial to understand. N95 masks stop more than 95% of infectious particles traveling through the mask, in either direction. They are form-fitted to the wearer so the particles can’t go around the mask. These greatly reduce the wearer’s risk from incoming germs, and they are the only kind of commonly encountered mask that can reliably do so. Cloth and plain surgical masks effectively only stop outgoing germs. When the wearer coughs, sneezes, talks, sings, or exhales, moist or wet droplets are produced, and these stick to the fabric of the mask. Infectious particles in the air from another person that have had a chance to dry out can go either through or around this type of mask.
So, if you’re wearing a cloth mask, good for you, since you’re protecting the people around you. As masks become available, we encourage anyone sharing space with another person or people to strongly consider wearing a cloth face mask. If we all wear them, the risk of disease transmission will drop dramatically. Understand that a cloth or surgical face mask by itself does not protect you from germs in the air — remember, it only stops your “wet” germs going out. To be effective in lowering disease transmission, a large number of people will have to wear them, and the more who do, the more effective it all will be. If you’re alone in your own office or room, or by yourself outside, you don’t need to wear a mask, but if you’re in a common space or near other people you should consider wearing one. Again, wearing a mask does not remove the need to practice social distancing; the 10 person and six-foot rules still apply, and you should still wash your hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and try not to touch your face. Mask-wearing can just make everything else you do more effective.
Finally, please don’t use N95 masks unless you’re a person with a legitimate need. These masks are in short supply, and using one needlessly takes it away from someone who does need it.
Remember, this is temporary. Our social distancing appears to be starting to work against COVID-19. Adding the masks will press the fight against this invisible enemy even more strongly, in the effort to hasten the demise of this pandemic, reduce its effects in the Valley, and bring about the time when we can think about the path back to normal life and human interactions.
From the Lord Fairfax Health District, thank you for everything that you are doing to help. We will get through this together.
Thank you Dr. Greene. It's always nice to hear a voice of reason these days.
