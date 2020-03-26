Have you had enough? Is there any more that you need to see to recognize that we have a “leader” who is not just embarrassing or incompetent, but is actually DANGEROUS?
Many who knew this individual before 2016 knew that he was not qualified to be President. A few even said that prior to the election. As his presidency proceeded, the evidence steadily accumulated: Those who had predicted that he was inadequate to the job were, regrettably, exactly correct.
Trump’s response to the first major crisis of his presidency has been a cruel reminder to us all that it is essential for our country to have leaders who possess at least SOME aspects of good character. None of our presidents has been “perfect.” A few of them have been graded by history as being “not very good,” and even the ones who are most highly regarded had faults.
But a “Report Card” for this one would look like this:
Temperament: F
Knowledge: F
Integrity: F
Before anyone acts outraged, let’s look at how public knowledge about the coronavirus grew — along with some of the responses by our President and his loyal followers.
• In January, German scientists developed a test for COVID-19, and the World Health Organization offered the test to countries around the world. The U.S. refused the offer. The President dismissed the coronavirus as no big deal, said that people should not worry, and predicted that the virus would disappear when the weather got warmer.
• Meanwhile, 60+ other countries immediately put the tests to use (South Korea can now test 10,000 citizens per day) and took medically appropriate steps with infected people. It has been learned that people can carry the virus — and infect others — for 14 to 24 days before they show symptoms. Countries with testing have a level of control over the virus.
• Trump, with his focus clearly on his reelection chances, continued to down-play the danger, and he lied about the availability of tests and vaccines. He prohibited advisors from giving figures on the number of people infected, and he asserted that he knows more about the virus than the scientists.
• Flights from other countries, including from heavily infected areas such as Northern Italy, were not restricted until just recently, and there were no tests for arriving travelers. Trump implied —and the most shameless of his sycophants opined — that the whole situation was a “hoax” promoted by Democrats. Trump NEVER takes responsibility for anything negative; instead, he tried to pin blame on Barack Obama.
Space does not allow for a full litany, but this should be enough for anyone to understand. Because of the unconscionable delays in acknowledging the pandemic — and taking action to contain it — countless millions of people are already facing financial crises. And an unknown number who might have survived may die.
Trump has been obsessed over November’s election. A political sign for the times:
4 More Years??
NO More Years!
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.