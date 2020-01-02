Chuck Todd, host of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” has caught some attention by saying supporters of Donald Trump are gullible because they have been lied to since childhood, with fairy tales such as Noah’s Ark. This is another manifestation of the disdain with which the elite hold the common people of this country, the deplorables and irredeemables, those who bitterly cling to their guns and the Bibles.
The elite prefer their fairy tales, such as Trump-Russia collusion and Trump-Ukraine quid pro quo, that if you like your health insurance plan you can keep your health insurance plan, and that socialism works better than capitalism. One of the great things about freedom of speech and of the press, and fair elections, is that no group of people get to decide what is correct. There is no established religion, no Inquisition, and nothing is determined by disputation. Instead, it is for each of us to decide what is true.
But, what of the stories in the Bible such as Noah’s Ark? What if the Noah’s Ark story is merely a fairy tale in the way that Aesop’s fable of the tortoise and the hare is a fairy tale? The tortoise and the hare tell us that “slow and steady wins the race.” A very good teaching. What does Noah’s Ark tell us? That God hates evil and also is forgiving. It tells us that the rainbow is a sign of God’s mercy. This is also a very good teaching.
The tortoise and the hare are among the things religious, historical, and mythical depicted on the great relief on the U.S. Supreme Court building, above words “Equal Justice for All,” joining with the statuary within the building depicting the great law-givers of mankind. If we don’t resolve the differences among us peacefully, what options do we have? There are only two: separation and the subjugation of the weak by the powerful. Those who imagine that they have the might and are frustrated by the results of elections, are finding revival of rule by might increasingly attractive.
Now, is the story of Noah’s Ark a myth? Chuck Todd appears to be a prisoner of the atheistic criticism of the Bible that prevailed at the time he was a boy. Today, we know that there was a great flood (maybe not the global flood of Young Earth Creationists). Among the evidence of this flood are stories in the ancient histories and legends of the various peoples of the Northern Hemisphere, not merely what is recorded in the Jewish scriptures. But, there is more. The physical evidence of the great flood is overwhelming. For somebody to deny this evidence is simply ignorance. It is bad form, Chuck, to reveal how ignorant you are when demeaning other people.
Chuck Todd believes he can attack all people to the right on the basis of some of those who are on the right. He has been desperately clinging to a letter to the editor of a small town newspaper of several years ago, to prove that all people on the right are stupid and/or evil. Fairness would insist that he and others on the left can be judged based on some on the left. So, we can suspect that Chuck Todd likes to be associated with radical Islam, Antifa, Charles Manson and the Unibomber. Is there anything to stop argument by name-calling and guilt by association?
Here’s what Jesus says, “He who calls his brother fool is guilty of murder.” Of course, since we know about Jesus through what Chuck Todd describes as a book of fairy tales, what does Jesus’ sayings mean to Chuck Todd?
Wonder if Chuck Todd was one of those monkeys?
https://youtu.be/ThEz_8Lg9aU
