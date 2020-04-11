During the COVID-19 pandemic, many low-wage workers have been classified as "essential" so that the rest of us can stay home with relative ease. Farmworkers have been included in this category, however, farmworkers are still excluded from Virginia's minimum wage law.
That's right — farmworkers in Virginia in 2020 are not required to be paid even the minimum wage.
This exemption has historic and racist roots. In 1938, when the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) passed, farmworkers were exempt because numerous Southern legislators would not vote for it otherwise. In one disturbing example, Representative J. Mark Wilcox of Florida said, according to the 1937 Congressional Record: "There has always been a difference in the wage scale of white and colored labor ... [y]ou cannot put the Negro and the white man on the same basis and get away with it." The Virginia Minimum Wage Act followed suit and added even more exemptions during the Jim Crow era, exempting jobs like "movie ticket takers", "news boys", and "shoe-shine boys". While many of these exemptions were removed in 2019, the exemption for farmworkers still remains. In 2020, the majority of farmworkers are now migrants and immigrants. Recalling the words of Leviticus 19:34, "The [immigrant] who resides among you shall be to you as a citizen among you," maintaining this exemption not only continues the sordid history of Virginia's minimum wage law but also stands outside of the teaching of my faith.
How can we as a society justify exempting the very workers who harvest our food?
Farm work is arduous, back-breaking work. In the summer, these workers toil in the hot sun for hours on end, often with limited access to water, bathrooms, and few, if any, breaks. Most farmworkers (53%) have no health insurance, and limited access to health care, making them particularly vulnerable to environmental and occupational health hazards, including COVID-19.
Last year, Governor Northam established the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law through Executive Order 32. The Commission identified almost 100 laws that were clearly racist and needed to be repealed. During the 2020 General Assembly session, many of these laws passed the legislature and the Governor is expected to sign them into law. However, the farmworker exemption in the minimum wage remains. Governor Northam must continue the Commission's critical work and remove the exemption for farmworkers from the minimum wage laws.
During this pandemic, we've realized how important farm workers truly are to our health and well-being. Let's not wait any longer to see justice done and ensure that farmworkers will be seen as equals in the eyes of the law.
The Rev. Heidi David-Young is a resident of Frederick County
(1) comment
Rev,
Thanks for sharing. You have to be an empathetic person to take the time to write about this. This issue is just one of many hypocrisies to the principles of our nation’s founding, which is centered around equality. I like this quote by Benjamin Franklin, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” The problem as I see it is conservatives don’t care about living wages, and the suffrage and injustice people have to endure for our cheaper food. Because, to them it’s all about money. With Richmond now democratically controlled there is some hope.
