During this time of uncertainty, tension and unprecedented demands on our local school system, we are indeed fortunate to have Dr. David Sovine as superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools.

He has competently discharged his leadership responsibilities in a manner that indicates a concern for all students while recognizing the importance of protecting the common good. He certainly realizes that the School Board has been placed in a legally untenable position faced with the governor’s executive order that conflicts with the state Constitution and current state laws. Dr. Sovine has recognized this conflict and continues to manage the operations of the school system, prioritizing quality instruction with or without masks.

All that being said, it is Dr. Sovine’s accomplishments as superintendent that I wish to celebrate, along with the civility he maintains during these challenging times. During Dr. Sovine’s tenure, the school division has implemented a number of innovative programs including, but not limited to:

• Brought all Schools to full state accreditation

• Achieved an on-time graduation rate of nearly 95%

• Balance literacy

• Full day kindergarten

• A pre-school program

• Profile of the graduate, road map for success

• An instructional coaching model to enhance quality instruction

• A work-based learning/workforce development program

• A 1:1 Chromebook initiative

• Expanded career and technical education course offerings

Due to these achievements, and many others, in 2018 Dr. Sovine was selected as Virginia’s Region IV Superintendent of the Year. Under Dr. Sovine’s leadership, FCPS was rated among the top 25 school divisions in Virginia by NICCHE.

Dr. Sovine’s commitment to involve and seek input from parents and county residents is evidenced by FCPS 101 Community Engagement Program launched in 2018 and the parent participation in the development of the Inspire 2025 strategic plan. His high regard for all those doing the work and his recognition that the true character of a school system is indicated by how it cares for its most vulnerable students sets the foundation for a positive learning community.

We as a community are truly fortunate to have such a quality education system led by Dr. Sovine.

John Lamanna is a resident of Frederick County.