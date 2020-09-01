STEPHEN ARMSTRONG
Now that the Democratic and Republican national conventions have come and gone, what can we conclude from them?
I was happy to see the Democrats focus on a national strategy to deal with the “perfect storm” of the global COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis, racial injustice, and threats to our environment due to climate change, among many other issues, as key elements in their platform for change.
But what the RNC consciously chose was to have no platform at all, and instead surrender to whatever Donald Trump wants. The RNC thus made official a cult following of obsequious, mindless enablers for an incompetent, pathological narcissist whose only concern is to maintain power. This was a pathetic abdication of responsibility by Republicans.
The only consistent theme coming out of the RNC was a fear-driven one that a Biden presidency would lead to anarchy, cities ablaze and suburbs (presumably comprised of middle class white folks) being “destroyed” and overrun by racial or ethnic minorities.
At the same time, while repeating the fear-based “law and order” theme over and over, those speaking at the RNC failed to mention that it is under this administration that we have reached such a severe level of social, economic and racial unrest — all due to Trump’s own incompetence in dealing with a pandemic which now claims more that 1,000 lives a day in this country, divisiveness, pandering to white nationalist causes, and fear-mongering.
But fear-mongering is nothing new for Trump. Bob Woodward’s 2018 biography of Trump was titled “Fear.” As noted in Woodward’s book, during an interview on March 31, 2016, while running for president, Trump was quoted as saying, “Real power is — I don’t even want to use the word — fear.”
But he did think it and he did use it. And it is all he has to run on this time.
And speaking of using, note his tendency to use people and symbolic objects, such immigrants participating in a naturalization ceremony at the White House, the Bible, Mount Rushmore, and the White House itself, as props for his re-election campaign. These are just a few examples of how Trump will exploit anyone or anything to build himself up, and try to impress and manipulate others to fulfill his narcissistic desires.
I was especially repulsed by how he used the White House as his personal stage, in violation of tradition and law, to not only spread more fear and hate during his acceptance speech, but to potentially spread COVID-19 among the 1,500 or so attendees who were packed in together on the south lawn and largely without masks. So, I guess they should fear Joe Biden but take no heed as to the ongoing pandemic. Perhaps they, too, see it all as a “hoax” or that it will “magically go away.”
The only hoax is the man currently serving as President of the U.S., and the responsibility for our nation’s very survival as a democracy rests with our citizens removing him from office on November 3.
(11) comments
Don’t see a lot of commentators clamoring about how murderer Kyle Rittenhouse is a high school dropout and was possessing military-grade firearms illegally. Can’t imagine why not since they always let us know about slain black men’s history.
Since Google is not your friend I did a search about this. As you only spew what you wish were truth here is the truth. The weapon was not brought across state lines, in Wisconsin the legal age to open carry a long rifle is 16 without any parents or adults around. Here is a link if they allow it https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/rittenhouse-attorney-rifle-legally-owned-actions-self-defense/
Ah yes, we should not fear angry mobs that threaten elderly people, who pull people out of cars and beat and kick them. People who loot and burn businesses with no fear of police action. Oh no, nothing to fear. It happens in every third world country where the government is about to collapse. I guess we will see which is more threatening, a virus or unrestricted rioting. Now with stories circulating that the virus was blamed falsely for 94% of the deaths, the American people might just conclude that the riots are not near as bad as those causing the riots - the leftist press and the co-empowering democrat leadership.
Sparky continues his grand tradition of posting lies about Covid and the numbers. Keep trying Sparks, and also tell us about white supremacy groups that we should not fear because, why?
I watched both conventions as well and saw the exact same thing. How completely sad that Republicans no longer even bother with a platform...not even 4 years into this nightmare. Just whatever dear Leader Donnie decides is fine by them now. Pathetic and yet predictable.
The agenda is make old white men scared of the "thugs"
And so, the Dems continue to show that THEY are exactly what they accuse others of being. It truly is bizarre how much projection they are capable of...
Riots, arson, looting & murder and a weak economy & high unemployment is the Democratic Party platform.
And don't forget, democrats have to travel in a group wearing black uniforms and look like "thugs". Stay back in the dark shadows. Install Cory Booker as the head of...??. Are you two related, Bern?
"If “conservatives” are worried about the expansion of government, then Trump’s widespread abuse of executive power, meddling in investigations and enforcement actions to benefit cronies and punish enemies, threats to harm certain companies (as in his call for a boycott of Goodyear), protectionism and capitulation to illiberal regimes, as well as the mammoth debt he’s run up, his indiscriminate use of federal forces against protesters, his misuse of government property and government employees to serve his personal interests, and attacks on the courts and free press make Trump the least conservative president ever (if that word has any meaning anymore)." Jennifer Rubin
Stephen missed the Democratic National Warmongering Convention LOL
