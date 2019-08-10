A nation ‘consumed by hope’
JAMES WRIGHT
Domestic violence at El Paso and Dayton has stoked the ongoing cauldron of gun violence in our cities and towns.
As we try to sort out the details and motives of needless bloodshed, the opinions are becoming more intensely felt and expressed. The time for exploring different answers is giving way to cries for change — but the cries are different: gun laws, social media, mental illness and racial problems present themselves for scrutiny. We have been here before. Let’s get real!
On the one hand, a group of Americans have supported President Trump as he directly and indirectly points to illegal immigration and vengeful Afro-Americans as being at the bottom or our unrest and, ultimately, to our violence. The “infestation” of Latinos at our border and the increased influence of African-Americans in our government are clearly identified, albeit without any proof, as dangers to our country — now and in the future. Wealthy individuals and powerful corporations share Trump’s concern for perceived threats to the status quo.
Both focus on the fear that minorities will gain democratic power when they become majorities at our voting booths — maybe they already have — so the powers to be create blocks to the booths in any number of ways. Join the forces who wish to limit the influence of the increasingly powerful minority of citizens if you fear democracy.
There is a second option if we want to work for a positive future for our country. It’s not a new vision for America- Our forefathers defined a country wherein all men were equal. They saw our country as a welcoming nation dedicated to justice for all who wished to be part of a country with anew image of itself and of its citizens.
We have never fully realized those ideals but many have not stopped working to reach for them. The dark side of the America has also been working — the KKK and proponents of white supremacy are on the rise. If you believe in a country free from such hate-mongers, there is work to be done.
We have encountered such threats before and we are a better nation when we do.
I am old enough to have felt the pride of a nation that rose up against hatred and bigotry in Europe and Asia in the 20th century. We all followed the dictates of positive views of all human beings.
Imagine our country today if we faced our fears and stuck by the America we can be. We could again lead the free world in seeking democracy and justice on our globe. We could show the world what it is to have a nation consumed by hope and not fear.
James Wright is a resident of Frederick County.
