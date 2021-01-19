Veterinarians know that bad breath in dogs and cats isn’t something to be ignored. Bad breath can be a sign of dental problems and might also signify other serious health risks, with the potential to damage not only a pet’s teeth and gums, but also internal organs including the heart, liver and kidneys.
February is National Pet Dental Health Month, and an appropriate time to remind pet owners that many oral diseases affect dogs and cats much the same as humans. Regular check-ups for our furry friends are necessary to maintain good dental hygiene and protect their overall health.
By the age of just three, 80% of dogs and 70% of cats have some form of periodontal disease.
Routine cleanings not only can help prevent periodontal disease and save money in the long run, but also allow for a complete oral examination that can detect hidden health problems. Brushing your pet’s teeth is the single most effective way to maintain dental health between professional dental cleanings. If you’re not sure how to brush your pet’s teeth, ask your veterinarian for advice or a demonstration.
Your veterinarian also can advise you how often your pet should have a dental cleaning. But you also should keep an eye on your pet’s teeth to check for any signs that dental disease has already started. If you notice any of the following symptoms, take your pet in to see your veterinarian immediately:
- Red swollen gums
- Bad breath
- Teeth that are broken, loose, discolored or covered in tartar
- Abnormal chewing, drooling or dropping food from the mouth
- Bleeding from the mouth
- Shying away from you when you touch the mouth area
- Frequent pawing or rubbing at the face and/or mouth
- Reduced appetite or refusal to eat
- Weight loss
For more information about National Pet Dental Health Month, contact Linden Heights Animal Hospital at 540-667-4290 or visit the American Veterinary Medical Association’s (AVMA) website at www.avma.org/PetDental
