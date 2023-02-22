The Associated Press, accessible on The Winchester Star's website Feb. 17 reported that Senator John Fetterman is seeking treatment for severe depression months after having a stroke.
It is not remarkable that he is experiencing a treatable depression after his stroke, which is common. Rather, what is remarkable is that he, as a national legislator, has publicly acknowledged his diagnosis of depression and is seeking treatment. Twenty, maybe even 10 years ago, this acknowledgement would have been political suicide. Fetterman’s acknowledgement is one more piece of evidence that Americans are more and more accepting clinical depression as a treatable medical illness, not a character flaw, a moral failure or lack of faith. The National Institute of Mental Health reports that 9% of U.S. citizens currently suffer from a treatable clinical depression. The World Health Organization says that depression is the most common cause of disability worldwide. Among adolescents and young adults, the prevalence of depression is 14%, and suicide is the second most common cause of death in this age group. If you are considering suicide, please call 988 (a suicide hotline) right now for help.
There are many predisposing factors to depression including chronic illness, substance abuse and psychosocial stress, e.g., financial difficulties, marital conflict, even loneliness. There is always a biologic component (neurochemical and neuroelectrical) to every depression which is amenable to treatment with antidepressants and/or counseling. When practicing family medicine, I always treated clinical depression with medications and counseling. For religious people I also recommended spiritual guidance, especially through pastoral care. Antidepressants almost never cause serious side effects, and when unpleasant side effects do occur, they can be treated by dose reduction or switching to another anti-depressant.
Thankfully clinical depression is easy to diagnose. Two screening questions can help you determine whether you or a friend might have depression:
1) Have you lost interest or pleasure in doing things?
2) Are you feeling down, depressed or hopeless?
Periodic days of discouragement do not constitute depression. Clinical depression is more mentally painful and prolonged. If you answer "yes" to either of the previous questions, and especially if you answered "yes" to both, make an appointment with your primary care health provider and/or mental health care specialist. If you seek help, you are highly likely to be successfully treated and re-experience better mental health.
At 69 years of age, I have personally experienced seven depressions (twice disabled). As a result of my personal and professional experience I have written and published a book entitled, “Mending a Broken Mind: Healing the Whole Person who Suffers from Clinical Depression.” In it, I help depressed people and their family and friends understand depression from a medical, counseling and Christian spiritual perspective. I also share my story of recurrent depression and the stories of other people. All of the stories share common elements, but each story is unique. I share my book not for financial gain (I receive only 10% of the royalties), but to offer help to you.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
