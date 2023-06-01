Special Counsel (SC) John H. Durham recently released his definitive “Report on Matters Relating to Intelligence Activities and Investigations Arising Out of the 2016 Presidential Campaigns.” Attorney General William Barr’s legal acumen wasn’t satisfied with SC Robert Mueller’s 2019 report, which investigated “the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” including contact between Russia’s government and Trump’s Campaign.
Mueller’s probe (by 18 Democrat prosecutors) was as much a cover-up (of FBI involvement) as an attempt to find evidence of Trump’s collusion. Therefore, Barr directed U.S. Attorney Durham “to conduct a preliminary review into … the 2016 presidential election campaigns.” Subsequently, this became a full-blown criminal investigation. “The Durham probe would never have been necessary if Mr. Mueller and his team had done an honest job,” according to a May 2023 Wall Street Journal editorial. An abridged summary follows.
The FBI’s involvement began over bar talk, when Trump advisor George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat in May 2016 that Trump’s campaign believed the Russians had dirt on Hilary Clinton. The FBI received this hearsay and “opened Crossfire Hurricane immediately” as a full counterintelligence investigation into possible Trump/Russia collusion “based on raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence,” lacking “actual evidence of collusion.” Durham concluded Crossfire Hurricane should never have been opened.
Crossfire Hurricane included probes into Trump associates Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn, in its failed attempt to implicate Trump. All but Page were charged and convicted of crimes unrelated to Trump/Russia collusion.
Clinton approved a proposal (probably in July 2016) from a foreign policy advisor “to promote a false or exaggerated narrative [dirty trick] to the public and to U.S. government agencies about Trump’s possible ties to Russia,” according to Durham's report By August 2016, Obama, Biden, CIA Director John Brennan, Attorney General Eric Holder, and other senior executive officials knew of this “Clinton Plan intelligence.”
Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) paid $1.02 million through intermediaries to Christopher Steele, a retired British intelligence officer and FBI confidential human source, for the Steele Dossier (17 reports, 35 pages). The sources for most of Steele’s information were a possible Russian spy and a former DNC member. Democrats used this to malign Trump falsely.
Crossfire Hurricane investigators obtained the Steele Dossier (September 2016) and used it untruthfully four times before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) to justify surveillance of Page, despite “Crossfire Hurricane investigators [inability to] corroborate any of the substantive allegations contained in the Steele reporting. Nor was Steele able to produce corroborations … even after being offered $1 million or more by the FBI for … corroboration,” Durham's report states. Page was never charged. The FBI kept Crossfire Hurricane open after Trump’s election.
President Trump fired Comey in May of 2017. Democrats demanded that Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein appoint a Special Counsel — to be Mueller — to investigate Trump/Russia collusion. The FBI provided its Crossfire Hurricane findings to Mueller’s investigators.
FBI Headquarters is failing its mission “to ensure that the public views (it) as objective, impartial, and insulated from political influence …” Durham didn’t recommend new FBI policies to correct the FBI’s misconduct. He realized the problem “comes down to the integrity of the people who take the oath" to uphold its motto, "Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity." God bless the FBI whistleblowers.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby is a resident of Frederick County.
