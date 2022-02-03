CINDY BRADFORD
I attended the Feb. 1 Frederick County School Board meeting. This was the first time I have attended a school board meeting, and one thing stood out to me while listening to the citizens of our county speak about the masking issue in our schools. The eradication of this one thing will solve the problems we are experiencing in our county schools. Tyranny. It is a simple word that Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines as:
1) Cruel and unfair treatment by people with power over others.
2) A government in which all power belongs to one person: the rule or authority of a tyrant.
It became clear to me that tyranny is what the county is suffering, and the parents and students are no longer going to sit by and allow this uncivilized and inhumane treatment of our children and peers to prevail.
The people of the county are tired of being under the hand of tyranny, and the time has come for the tyranny to end.
A civil solution to their tyranny has been presented and the solution is simple: The board should vote to follow the governor’s executive order and restore the rights of parents to raise and guide their children. Courage and honor are required to be in a leadership position, and if the leader fails, it is the role of the citizenry to call out the leaders. It is also the role of the leader to recognize their failing(s) and fix it(them). Honorable actions must prevail.
This is a common sense and civil issue that has a very simple solution. For those who are fearful of catching a disease, they should be allowed to take care of their children by having them take whatever precautions they like, whether it be a mask, a shield, virtual learning, or alternative learning solutions that work for their children.
Those who are willing to take the risk and are not afraid of the germs that we encounter should also be allowed to take care of their children by not making them mask up and allowing them to breathe the air without a mask. We should also be able to send our children to the public, private, and alternative schooling environments that work for our children.
Both of these solutions should be available to the parents, and the parents alone. The values of America still hold. The freedom to make the best decisions for one’s family, without the hand of tyranny strangling them, must prevail. This is what we citizens of Frederick County, Virginia, and the United States must fight for. It is that simple. We citizens must have the courage to come together and fight the tyranny head-on, in civilized discourse, with intelligent, common-sense solutions to a simple problem.
During this civilized discourse, we all must also recognize who the enemy is. It is not each other, but the evil of tyranny.
Cindy Bradford is a resident of Gore.
(1) comment
If the child has a temperature/flu, is it right that the parent send the child to school?
