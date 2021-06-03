GAYLE FERREIRA
Most likely, most of you have heard of Critical Race Theory (CRT), an academic movement of civil rights scholars and activists in the US based on the premise that race is a socially constructed category used to oppress and exploit people of color. An equity-based government means the end of private property, individual rights, equality of law, and freedom of speech.
If you are of the belief and hold dear values of our Founding Fathers, there are several things we can do to fight CRT:
When confronted with CRT theorists, force them to speak to the facts. They do not like to be in the sunshine and much prefer darkness and secrecy. Call them out publicly, preferably in groups and in front of a camera so the exchange can be shared with others. Ask questions such as:
Do they support separating first-graders into groups of oppressed and oppressors?
Do they support mandatory curricula teaching that “all white people and other ‘privileged people’ e.g., Asians, play a part in perpetuating systemic racism?”
Do they support public schools instructing white parents to become white traitor and advocate for white abolition?
Are you comfortable with giving out worksheets in classrooms where kids have to fill out their oppression and where they fit on the oppression scale?
If you feel your child has been unfairly treated or has been discriminated against, document and capture all activity and contact SchoolHouseRights https://schoolhouserights.org/. A coalition of attorneys are interested in protecting those affected by CRT and can file lawsuits against schools and government agencies that impose CRT.
At the grassroots level, parents can mobilize and show up at School Board meetings, in groups preferably. Or start a Parents Defending Education movement — visit http://www.defendinged.org — they fight indoctrination in the classroom and for the restoration of a healthy, non-political education for our kids.
Document for “friendly” media — don’t be afraid to be a whistleblower; pushback works. See articles on how CRT documents were leaked from Disney, i.e., the “wokest” place on earth. Coca-Cola is facing a major backlash for training employees to indoctrinate their white employees with CRT — including demands that they “try to be less white.” Employees are suing Coca-Cola for discrimination.
Above all, we must have courage to stand up and speak the truth. When enough overcome the fear that prevents speaking out, the hold of CRT will begin to slip. And when we assemble to stand together for the principles of America (life, liberty, freedom, happiness), it will be harder for the Marxists to stop us.
Therefore, do not get discouraged or demoralized. Something has happened; I feel the tide is starting to shift. Truth and justice are on our side.
Perhaps the writer of this opinion article would like to ask the indigenous people of this land for their opinion of “the dear values of our Founding Fathers”—
You mean the people who got here first by several thousand years and whose opinion never had value? Who suffered more deaths by the measles and small pox the Europeans brought than all the Indian wars? The people murdered (including women and children) so white Europeans could steal their land?
I don’t think our founding fathers were thinking of them when the Constitution was written.
What a load of nonsense! “Quick, grab the children and avert their eyes. Just looking at a democrat marxist may turn them to stone”. No, chicken little, the sky is not falling. Even though Lil Tuck (carlson) and his band of merrimen want desperately for you all to believe that. Same story, different day from the “Coup Flux Clan”.
" there are several things we can do to fight CRT:" Why fight the truth being told to the children? Why continue to hide the entire story/history of our country? Your fear of the truth is showing.
It's sad that Republicans do nothing these days except throw faux tantrums over ginned-up social issues. A few weeks ago it was Dr. Seuss, legos, and Aunt Jemima. This week it's teaching the history of race relations. I'd think you'd get tired of being manipulated, but apparently not.
Thanks, Catherine. 😂. You hit the bullseye 🎯
No one minds the teaching of the history of race relations, but the indoctrination of children to a liberal policy is something that does not belong in our schools.
As usual [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Omigawd, what a load of calf spatter. Republicans dredge this up every now and then since the 80s and sing the same old tune. "All is ok, no need to delve into the past." Except it isn't the past.
I’m not surprised this has produced strong knee jerk reaction. If my kids were still in school (long time adults now) the program wouldn’t give me a second thought and is something parents and kids should be having conversations about.
But my husband and I aren’t racist bigots either. We raised our children accordingly. Parents who are racist bigots will have a long time affect on their children and I’m not sure a program like this will help. However, kids always surprise me and there are some independent thinkers out there especially among the older teens closer to graduation.
Europeans brought their xenophobic behavior with them when they settled the Americas. We’re not mindless animals controlled by instinct. We are humans with half a brain cell. We can change the way we believe and the way we act.
Now is the time.
Lol. As usual, an intellectually incongruent rant. Opening with self proclaiming your non-bigotry, then concluding with your bigoted "xenophobic Europeans" statement. For the record every society/culture was xenophobic in the 15th century, not just those ... Europeans. [rolleyes]
🥱. Is the truth painful, Mr. Man? I don’t know if you’re racist or not. However, your rantings give me pause.
Vapid deflection. I don't hate people, I hate murderous ideologies. Particularly when guised in potemkin virtue.
Well said Gayle. CRT and its other racist offshoots (LatCrit, TribalCrit, and AsianCRT) are identity based marxist theories, seeking "equity" of outcome as opposed to "equality" under the law.
"In contrast to equality, equity as defined and promoted by critical race theorists is little more than reformulated Marxism. In the name of equity, UCLA Law Professor and critical race theorist Cheryl Harris has proposed suspending private property rights, seizing land and wealth and redistributing them along racial lines. Critical race guru Ibram X. Kendi, who directs the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, has proposed the creation of a federal Department of Antiracism. This department would be independent of (i.e., unaccountable to) the elected branches of government, and would have the power to nullify, veto, or abolish any law at any level of government and curtail the speech of political leaders and others who are deemed insufficiently “antiracist.”
One practical result of the creation of such a department would be the overthrow of capitalism, since according to Kendi, “In order to truly be antiracist, you also have to truly be anti-capitalist.” In other words, identity is the means and Marxism is the end.
An equity-based form of government would mean the end not only of private property, but also of individual rights, equality under the law, federalism, and freedom of speech. These would be replaced by race-based redistribution of wealth, group-based rights, active discrimination, and omnipotent bureaucratic authority." ~ Christopher F. Rufo
Old Western Man loves that word Marxist. I wonder if he has it pinned up on his bathroom mirror. I even wonder if he knows what it means. No wonder there is so much racism in our country with thinking like this.
Another think I notice is those that think like Mr. Man only think of “their rights” and not what is good for all people and for a whole nation. He lives on fear and ignorance and the lies produced on the internet. This is going to be a difficult journey.
When I suggested researching Critical Race Theory from unbiased sources, I certainly did not mean to include Christopher F. Rufo - a very biased, conservative darling of FOX news and Tucker. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Rufo
Lol! I know independent investigative journalists terrify your hive minded bubble. Cite all the Party propaganda arms (follow the money) you like, none of them will address the actual statements of the race-marxists behind these racist theories. They merely provide a patina of credibility to the apparatchiks or the unwitting, as they regurgitate marketing literature.
Critical Theory of the 1930’s is the founding of the movement, which spun off Critical Legal Theory, and subsequently Critical Race Theory. Do the research, don’t be a drone.
Actually, Mr. Man, I welcome independent investigative journalists which means I wouldn’t have to deal with the laughable likes of Fox, Newsmax, or OAN. They are a joke and no longer journalism. They spew lies, conspiracies, and other garbage and wouldn’t know the truth if it knocked them down. The fact that people hang on this trash is even sadder.
Bring on real journalism. Truth is based on facts and facts can be verified. Garbage, lies, and conspiracies are based on nothing but rantings and whinings of childish adults who can’t accept that they lost an election. Grow up and get off the garbage train.
Please do a Google Search for Critical Race Theory and read what it is from non-biased sources. There are plenty of articles and short videos about it.
Don’t be misled by biased opinions and wrong facts about it like those of the writer of this article.
Here is one: https://www.americanbar.org/groups/crsj/publications/human_rights_magazine_home/civil-rights-reimagining-policing/a-lesson-on-critical-race-theory/
Biased. It's on a site that is talking about re-imagining policing.
and Another: https://www.britannica.com/topic/critical-race-theory
When you say non-biased sources, good luck finding that. All of them are biased to promote an agenda, one way or another. When you see regular people's reactions to CRT, that's a good starting point. Try this guy's site: https://www.tiktok.com/@koryyeshua?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
This opinion needs to be fact checked. It does not represent correctly what CRT really is. Do not depend on this false, exaggerated, fear mongering piece to judge CRT or what is really is. Do some research! Don’t be fooled by this “fake news” attempt to scare you. CRT is just an attempt to raise awareness about how race is understood and operates in western civilizations, how the majority, white and therefore privileged, are mostly unaware of it and how minorities suffer from it. This writer is completely wrong about it.
It's a theory. It's not fact. Kids don't care about skin color. They just want to play together. CRT wants to teach them that they are oppressors or the oppressed. Schools should be teaching the three R's, and removing the kids who don't want to learn so the rest of the kids who want to learn can do so.
Mr. Slowe, I agree with you. Sometimes we who say we are not racist may act or use terms that say otherwise and we’re not aware. Let me give an example of my own words:
While on an eating plan I would joke that I’m going “off the reservation” to grab an ice cream. In our not too distant past, if a Native American went “off the reservation,” they were subject to being shot and murdered by order of the government. I no longer use that phrase.
We all need to be aware of what we say and what we do. From awareness can come enlightenment. We’re never too old to learn.
