On Nov. 23, in a professional op-ed, conservative columnist Neil Patel bemoaned Republican leadership’s inability to match Nancy Pelosi’s legislative prowess. Still, in doing so, he took as many cheap shots at Pelosi as space would allow while at the same time admitting that Republicans would be better off if their leaders were more like her. What Patel left unsaid was why GOP leaders are not as good as Pelosi at managing their respective caucuses.
If, as Patel claimed, “Conservatives are dying for a House Speaker like Nancy Pelosi,” they’ve a simple solution to their problem — quit sending crazies to Congress. Patel laid blame for Republicans’ legislative woes on the party’s leadership, but he omitted that the conservative electorate also bears much responsibility. They’re not sending those leaders rational members with whom to work.
Think of the Republican legislative caucus as a “Cuckoo’s Nest” where the inmates have taken over the asylum. In this scenario, the elected loonies harass John Boehner and Paul Ryan until they quit and one of their own, Keven McCarthy, takes charge. McCarthy, once elevated to a position for which he is ill-equipped, must not only manage the ongoing insanity caused by grizzled House members like Mo Brooks, Louis Gohmert, Paul Gosar and Jim Jordon, but must also control the likes of newly “institutionalized” Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and Ben Cline. Even Patel’s miracle worker Pelosi would be doomed to failure if forced to work with such loony tune legislators.
Patel also failed to acknowledge that the rational Pelosi-like Liz Cheney was in leadership until she was unceremoniously replaced by Trump bootlicker Elise Stefanic. The primary voters of Wyoming then bounced Cheney out of her House seat while their counterparts in Georgia, Colorado, Florida and Virginia were giving Greene, Boebert, Gaetz and Cline tickets back to Congress.
The nationally publicized Senate races shed more clarity on what is happening in the hundreds of gerrymandered House races. Conservative Senate primary voters opted for unhinged over hinged. When given a chance to choose reasoned candidates in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire and Arizona, conservatives instead tapped the lunatic fringe: Dr. Oz, Herchel Walker, Don Bolduc and Blake Masters. If those candidates had been running in “safe” states like Texas, Kentucky, Missouri or Alabama, they’d have won and joined Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley and Tommy Tuberville (one wonders if he has yet to learn the three branches of government) to make the Senate as ungovernable for Mitch McConnell as the House will soon be for McCarthy.
Nancy Pelosi has had success with her caucus because the members with whom she works are serious about getting things done for their constituents. McCarthy leads a caucus of nihilists bent on tearing everything down, including “leader” McCarthy himself. These uncomfortable truths Neil Patel was loathe to share with readers to whom his conservative column is meant to appeal.
