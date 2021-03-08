LISA CALLANAN
At the virtual school board meeting on March 2, Fredrick County School Board at-large member Brian Hester made his point that the School Board and school administration were being “bashed.” The people that I see “bashed” are Back Creek District School Board member Brandon Monk and Back Creek District Board of Supervisors member Shawn Graber.
Brandon Monk has been correct to push the issue of returning to more in-person learning sooner rather than later, given that it is the MAIN thing parents care about right now. He has been the only one to be the champion for parents and children who have suffered from being locked away from any semblance of a normal childhood. Others on the board have given it lip service up until now but done no substantive work on seeing it become a reality. Many thanks as well to Stonewall District member Frank Wright for seconding Mr. Monk’s motion and voting for the motion.
Shawn Graber has been widely criticized for his criticism of the Frederick County schools’ lack of transparency on how money allocated from the county funds is spent. School division spokesperson Steve Edwards told The Star that the supervisors were invited to the budget presentation to the school board. However, other than the plea for money for teacher raises, not much else in specificity was discussed at that meeting. Mr. Edwards also stated that copies of the budget were sent to the supervisors, but Mr. Graber insists that he has repeatedly asked for and has not been able to receive a line-item budget that explains specifically how money is to be spent for the next fiscal year.
The Board of Supervisors are criticized regarding teachers’ raises and much-needed maintenance to the school buildings that is not being taken care of. However, these decisions are made by the school administration, not the supervisors. Fiscal issues should be overseen by the School Board as well, but this does not seem to be the case as evidenced by School Board member Michael Lake’s own admission when discussing the purchasing of additional school buses.
Frederick County Public Schools has routinely been allocated MORE THAN TWICE the minimum funding required by the state and they are by far the biggest cost to the county. Supervisors Graber, Dunn and McCarthy have tried to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and have tried to get answers to the following question. Why, when the schools (not the supervisors) are responsible for how the money allocated to the schools is spent, is there not enough money to pay for much-needed infrastructure repairs and maintenance and school staff raises?
Given that the county supervisors cannot get concrete answers to these questions and the School Board will not demand answers to these questions what is to be done? Transparency from the Frederick County schools are essential to make sure that the more-than-adequate funds they receive are spent wisely and allocated appropriately. All county citizens should demand this.
Lisa Callanan is a resident of Stephens City.
(4) comments
Well said Ms. Callanan.!!
Keep eating your “Graber Fruit Loops!!!...
When a school system wants to allocate enough money that would cover multiple actual teaching positions for something as ephemeral and non-academic as "equity", you know they are un-serious about education. SJW Leftists gotta follow the conga line of lowered standards and group think, regardless of outcomes.
@doc...While I agree that it may not be necessary to have a full time employee dedicated to the specific area of equity, the money allotted would not cover multiple teaching positions. Part of the compensation goes to health insurance. Ongoing Equity training is mandated by the state of Virginia in public schools. Many people do not want FCPS using the Deep Equity professional training or an employee dedicated to helping with equity training. What are some other options to fulfill the mandated professional training for those in the school system? We need to offer some solutions instead of knocking down every effort they make to pursue this obligation.
I wish Mr. Graber would have attended the meeting last week that he has been asking for to add to the discussion. Why wasn't he there?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.