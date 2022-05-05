The leaking of Justice Alito’s draft opinion in which the Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of overturning Roe vs. Wade represents a momentous opportunity to finally bring the question of abortion in this country to a conclusion.
To my mind, the best possible outcome would be a uniform application of practical morality to the question. Conflicting codes of morality have brought us to a point at which no solution to the disagreement between those who subscribe to the “right to life” argument and those who believe, just as fervently, in a “woman’s right to choose” is achievable. For decades now, the two sides have argued past each other; the reasoning on one side holds no meaning, relevance, or value as far as the other side is concerned. The resulting standoff thus appears unresolvable.
A common assumption is that overturning Roe vs. Wade would return the question of abortion legality to the states. This would exacerbate the current patchwork pattern of laws that currently exist. Many states would likely ban abortion outright, while others could continue to allow abortion up to the moment of birth. This represents no solution to the problem.
In addition to the faulty reasoning that justified the Roe vs. Wade decision, the ruling trivialized life. The Supreme Court established, perhaps without meaning to, a new understanding of practical morality in which unborn children were discounted as human beings. Reversing Roe vs. Wade would not undo the resulting damage to American society; rather, it would leave the question open to interpretation by wildly diverse state legislatures. In some cases, a balance would be found that recognizes that abortion should be a legal option in some cases; in others, extremists on either side would prevail. Suffering and strife would continue unabated and in some cases be worsened.
What’s needed is a nationwide acknowledgment that practical morality (my take on what some call “secular morality”) applies across the country. This can only be accomplished through Congressional action, which presents its own set of difficulties given the infantile behaviors we’ve seen in both houses of Congress in recent decades. Nonetheless, a uniform code needs to be established along with provisions that support increased aid to expectant mothers as well as expanded opportunities for unwanted infants’ adoption.
Polls have shown that the majority of Americans support some level of access to legal abortion. The same polls show that the majority of Americans are uncomfortable with blanket access to abortion on demand. It may well be that if Congress does attempt to establish a national abortion standard, the approach of most European nations would make sense. Most allow abortion up to 12 to 15 weeks after conception; certainly more restrictive than most woman’s-right-to-choose adherents advocate, but also more permissive than the right-to-lifers can stand. But a compromise that most of us could live with.
I’m hopeful that the more reasonable and mature minds in Congress will recognize and act on the opportunity the Supreme Court seems about to hand them.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
Roe v. Wade decided in 1973 that the Constitution protects a woman's right to choose. I've known this law my entire adult life. If the SCOTUS reverses its own decision, then other decisions can be reversed, like a woman's right to vote, black man's right to vote, a gay couple's right to marry.
