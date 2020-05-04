May 4, 2020, is International Firefighter Appreciation Day. Much like the tragedy of 9/11, the COVID-19 pandemic has put our fire and emergency medical providers in the spotlight for the work they do under very hazardous conditions. While these two tragic events bring the work of our emergency personnel into sharper focus, we should all remember that fire and EMS personnel place themselves in harm’s way every day to serve our community.
Across the nation and in our Winchester and Frederick County communities, our volunteer and career fire and EMS personnel stand the watch 24/7, always ready to answer the call. Fire and Rescue personnel do not think of themselves as heroes. You really never hear of them referring to themselves in that way. Others elevate them to that stature and while it is appreciated and well-deserved, that is really not what fire and EMS personnel need from their communities. What your fire and EMS organizations and personnel need is your support in very tangible ways, and now more than ever.
The economic loss the COVID-19 pandemic is creating will have a significant impact on both local government funding and loss of revenue generated by volunteer fire company fundraising events. As time moves forward, your career fire and EMS personnel and volunteer fire companies will need your support in several ways:
First, your voice is needed to speak to your elected officials to do all they can to at least maintain and hopefully strengthen the funding needed to sustain career staffing of our fire and rescue services through the looming financial crisis.
Second, when volunteer fire companies are able to resume their fundraising events, our communities need to turn out for them in a significant way. Our city and county volunteer companies fund own their fire stations and their fire and rescue response vehicles. They have mortgages to pay, they have capital loan payments to make on fire and ambulance vehicles and they have significant operational expenses to keep the lights on, vehicles fueled, etc. While they each receive some funding from their respective governments, those funds do not cover all costs. In most cases, our volunteer companies will not have the financial reserves to weather this economic storm and could be in serious financial trouble.
Third, get involved in your local volunteer fire-rescue company. There is a critical need for fire and rescue volunteers. The volunteer fire-rescue service is declining across the nation and here at home. Veteran volunteers are aging out of their operational role and not being replaced with enough long-term members to sustain operations.
Volunteer members of all types are needed. Operational members who train, certify and answer the call are critically needed, but administrative members who provide fundraising and business management support are also needed and just as important to the mission.
Show your appreciation to our firefighters by supporting them in their mission to serve you.
