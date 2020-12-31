GERALD CROWELL
The Dec. 29, 2020 “Our View’ editorial points out a need for firearm safety which should be actively addressed in our society.
There are an estimated 250 million to 300 million or more firearms in the United States. Where are they? They are in our homes.
Gunpolicy.org reports that in Virginia approximately 48% of homes have firearms. When discussing potential gun control measures, proponents of gun control say they do not want to come into our homes and take our guns. Therefore, firearms will always be with us, as they should be. They are simply physical objects with no mind of their own. Only the person who is holding a firearm has control over how it is used or misused.
This leads to the question as to how to protect our children from firearms in the home. Like protecting them from kitchen knives, training, supervision, and out of reach are the keys. We don’t ban knives, scissors, and other dangerous objects from our homes. We use age-appropriate training and supervision with these objects to protect our children.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, hospitalizations for unintentional firearm injuries are increasing, primarily in the 15-34 age group. Virginia Governor Northam has stated that the safety of children is a high priority. Child safety includes firearm safety. These two ideas should be combined. Age-appropriate firearm safety classes should be incorporated into our public and homeschool curriculums. From the youngest ages: “don’t touch, tell an adult,” to the oldest students: “here is how you handle a firearm safely, here is how you shoot safely, here is how you store firearms safely.” This instruction should also include time on a firing range for high school students. Target shooting teaches patience, self-control, self-confidence.
Only one class period per year devoted to firearm safety will serve two purposes: teaching firearm safety rules which will follow students into adulthood and give students a familiarity with firearms so they do not fear or hate them. Several hundred children are unfortunately injured or killed by automobiles every year, yet we still teach automobile safety and have safe driving classes for those dangerous machines in schools. Let’s do the same with firearms to accomplish the same result as with driving classes — safety in handling them and lessons in how to safely use and enjoy them.
For adults, instead of closing gun ranges or prohibiting them, they should be encouraged and possibly funded with public funds since their use can rightfully be considered as addressing a public safety issue. Gun ranges are a safe, supervised location for teaching firearm safety and use.
Safety with firearms, as with any object, should be a matter of training, not banning. Politicians should not use their precious time and resources in attempts to limit the number of firearms. Firearms will always be with us. We should instead use our time and resources to teach our citizens firearm safety and safe use.
Gerald Crowell is a resident of Winchester.
" lessons in how to safely use and enjoy them.": ENJOY a gun ! ? THis is a sick concept. A gun is a deadly weapon. Why should anyone ENJOY a gun? They are used for killing people and animals. A culture that encourages the "enjoyment" of guns is doomed and sick. This is at the root of the American obsession with guns. This is at the root of why we loose so many to guns. Enjoyment, indeed! The culture of guns needs to end. Guns are a sign of a sick society. We are sick and tired of dying or being wounded from guns, guns, guns. Let's find another sport that does not use deadly weapons for "enjoyment".
Absolutely NOT! "This instruction should also include time on a firing range for high school students. Target shooting teaches patience, self-control, self-confidence." Firing a gun is not a safety measure. Some may not EVER want to fire a gun!. Firing a gun should never be required of anyone, ever! This is a step too far, much too far.
