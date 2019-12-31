By FRANKLIN FOGELE
“If we have constitutional laws on the books and law enforcement officers are not enforcing those laws on the books then there are going to be some consequences but I’ll cross that bridge if and when we get to it.”
― Virginia’s Democratic Governor Ralph Northam
As such, our Commonwealth’s highest placed official weighed in on impending Democrat-initiated gun restrictions, but before readers proceed further, they’re asked to note:
This opine takes neither pro nor con stances regarding one’s legal right(s) to posses the firearm(s) of his/her choice, but merely suggests that enforcement of such limits are arbitrary.
With that said, the person ultimately responsible for such legal compliance is Democrat Attorney General Mark Herring who took a meditative stance:
“First, the Constitution of Virginia provides that all local authority is subject to the control of the General Assembly … The constitution and laws of the United States and of the Commonwealth shall be supreme ... So, when Virginia passes these gun safety laws that they will be followed, they will be enforced.”
Cautiously worded, “laws of the United States” becomes Herring’s loophole, for the U.S. Supreme Court assuredly has the final say regarding the Second Amendment’s constitutionality.
But, in regard to his obligation to enforce such laws, Herring could opt out as on prior occasions where he invalidated his own premise that, under his watch, Virginia’s laws “will be followed and enforced.”
In 2014, Herring refused to defend or enforce Virginia’s same-sex marriage ban which was ratified by 57 percent of voters and signed into law.
And in 2013, our General Assembly passed directives which were signed into law pertaining to “facilities in which 5 or more first trimester abortions per month are performed.”
Those facilities were thereby legally obliged to meet hospital-like “standards of health, hygiene, sanitation, construction and safety as established and recognized by medical and health care professionals.”
To further protect women’s lives, “one physician licensed to practice medicine shall be on call at all times” who could admit patients to nearby hospitals.
(The Nationwide Emergency Department Sample’s annual statistics show that 5,500 women in the United States are sent to ERs yearly due to abortion related complications.)
But, AG Herring claimed that our General Assembly’s “inappropriate intrusion produced regulation that would impose a de facto abortion ban in Virginia.” Hence, fearing no legal repercussions from Herring, our State Board of Health ignored state law.
Paradoxically, Democrats allegedly seek to restrict gun ownership “to save lives,” but condone America’s abortion rate tallied by the CDC at 2,899 daily, or 1.06 million yearly.
In contrast, the CDC places America’s gun-related deaths far lower at 39,773 yearly, which is apparently too few for at least one acrimonious Democrat who supports forceful gun confiscations by soldiers carrying guns:
“And ultimately, I’m not the governor, but the governor may have to nationalize [sic] the National Guard to enforce the law.” U.S. House Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va.
Ahhh, the monumental potential for blood-spattered rural landscapes. What more could one wish for?
Franklin Fogle is a resident of Frederick County.
(4) comments
Of all the things the democrat party could do with their newfound power.....and they choose this as a priority. That should tell you all you need to know about their statist mindset.
If you can't have sanctuary cities for 2nd amendment rights, guess all illegal immigrants have to go too. If you want to say laws have to be enforced, that goes for all.
At least get the numbers right: total abortions reported to the CDC in 2016 was 623,000, not 1.06 million. The number since then has continued to decline.
You would know the numbers....after all, abortion is the sacrament of the democrat religion.
