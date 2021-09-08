As they say, competition is good. Even though I’ve not been elected yet, it appears that my campaign is impacting votes on the Board of Supervisors. I am referring to the recent vote to amend the Frederick County Code on the meals tax.
Earlier this year, my opponent, who serves as the Chair of the Finance Committee, put forward a budget proposal that included a 50% increase in the meals tax. On April 14, 2021, my opponent made a motion & voted to approve the same budget that included the 50% meals tax increase.
In my opinion, even entertaining an increase in the meals tax, by 50% no less, during a time when restaurants have barely started recovering from the COVID pandemic, shows that the decision-makers are out of touch with the reality that small businesses are facing.
When the budget vote took place, I had not announced my candidacy yet; my opponent would be running unopposed. I announced my candidacy two months later, in June.
Fast forward to August. In order for the meals tax to take effect, the County Code had to be amended. So, on August 11, 2021, the Board of Supervisors voted on that Code amendment. My opponent took that opportunity to reverse course on the budget she voted for 4 months earlier. By voting no to the County Code amendment, the meals tax could not go into effect. In essence, she blocked the meals tax increase she had proposed 4 months prior. Flip-flopping aside, that is a good thing, right? For the meals tax, yes, for how the County is managed, no.
Many seem to think that my opponent’s vote reversal was a politically expedient vote so that she can avoid any criticism (for increasing the meals tax) just two months before the election. It is certainly one possibility.
The other possibility is perhaps more troubling. The justification provided for the vote reversal was that the County had received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds which would cover the estimated $2 million that the meals tax would generate.
It seems to me that, when managing taxpayer dollars, a fair amount of planning would go into deciding how to allocate a multi-million dollar windfall, and that we don’t manage the County budget flying by the seat of our pants. Yet, to the best of my knowledge, there was no Board meeting to discuss how the ARPA funds should be allocated. So, who & when decided that ARPA would be allocated to cover the shortfall from the meals tax?
I suspect that the meals tax increase will be revisited next year. My position is that we need to stop relying on constant tax increases and, instead, put more effort into seeking other sources of revenue. The Supervisors should be doing everything in their power to help local businesses grow & prosper, not burden them.
Theo Theologis is a candidate for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors' Stonewall District seat.
