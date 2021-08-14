RICHARD KENNEDY
Frederick County is not unlike many other counties in the United States — but this county has many attributes that make it a place where people want to build their future in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. We must have leaders who will work together to build it prosperously for our children.
I do not see that in our current Board of Supervisors, which is why I am running to represent the Shawnee District, and am willing to make the changes necessary for the families of Frederick County. The BOS has not focused on their responsibilities as stewards of the Comprehensive Plan, instead working their own political agendas. Some Supervisors have discussed official business in private, secret meetings; they have issued a proclamation supporting insurrectionists; they want to create a “constitutional sanctuary” county that goes against the laws of Virginia; they have determined that the BOS knows better how to run a school district than the school board – along with an accomplished school superintendent who has many national and state awards; and they tend to focus on wedge issues intended to divide us rather than bread-and-butter issues that matter to families in our community.
We need leaders who have a variety of experience, from business to education to community involvement. I have more 40 years of business and financial experience across a number of industries, more than seven years as an instructor at the college level teaching a range of financial and business subjects, and I have been involved at the non-profit level for the last 10 years with Chambers of Commerce, Head Start, the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, and Blue Ridge Hospice.
Why do we need this type of leadership? To be an effective leader, you must understand what needs to be done to unite the community. How can we move forward if we don’t have the experience of knowing what works and what doesn’t work? During my time here, I have built many relationships in business, education, and the community to improve the welfare of our families.
I respect the qualities of my opponents, but I believe that I can best provide the tools necessary to rebuild our BOS, in order to effectively lead Frederick County into the future. We are a community made up of many diversities but of one spirit.
Richard Kennedy is a resident of Stephens City and the Democratic candidate for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 2 election.
