CHRISTIE JETT
Wednesday, March 23, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors will be considering the budget for the next fiscal year. Some in our community have questioned the size of the school budget, pointing to growth over time as an indication of wasteful spending.
As taxpayers, it is absolutely worth our time to question where our money is going and how it is being spent, but as the old adage goes, context is everything, and location, location, location.
As a Frederick County taxpayer, I do not care how large the budget of the Fairfax County school system is — which, it’s worth pointing out, dwarfs our own Frederick County Public Schools’ budget at over $3 billion. I would hope their budget document is larger than ours. But I do care, and I care immensely, about whether dollars in Frederick County are being spent wisely. That is the purpose and power of local government.
Specifically, much ado has been made recently about Frederick County’s spending over the Required Local Effort (RLE). First, the RLE is truly only the bare minimum that a locality must, by law, provide, so it is worth pointing out that every single school division in the commonwealth pays more than their RLE. Second, RLE takes into account a locality’s ability to pay. What does this mean for the fastest-growing region in the commonwealth? It means that as our taxable property values, per capita income, and population have increased so too did our RLE. As RLE goes up, the amount of support from the state goes down. RLE corrected for a locality’s ability to pay is the state’s way of ensuring that wealthier regions pay their fair share. Rising RLE, then, is a necessary byproduct of growth, not evidence of wasteful spending.
Frederick County didn’t get where it is by shirking its responsibilities, and I don’t think that we should start now.
Finally, all those dollars in the school budget are not just disappearing into the void but are delivering real and significant gains to our community.
In 2011, half of our elementary schools ranked in the bottom 10% in the commonwealth, Frederick County Middle School had not been accredited in over a decade, and we were one of only four divisions not to provide full-day kindergarten.
Ten years later, every single school in Frederick County is accredited, our high school graduation rate is higher than the Virginia average, and we have full-day kindergarten in every elementary school.
If our public schools are underfunded, we risk rolling the clock back on these incredible gains, and ultimately it is our children who stand to lose the most.
Showmanship in public spaces is an unfortunate consequence of democracy in the time of social media, but I would urge our Board of Supervisors to follow the facts and not just what feels good from the dais when considering this upcoming budget.
