In 1860, when Virginia still stretched from the Atlantic Ocean to the Ohio River, Virginians were asked to make a decision. Would the state remain loyal to the Union, or would it join the insurrectionists of the deep South? Tidewater slave masters philosophically aligned with those in secession used their disproportionate influence to ensure that Virginia, too, would secede.
Some would argue Virginia's greatest loss for making that fateful decision was the forfeiture of West Virginia. Others point to the horrific price Virginia paid for being the main killing field of the Civil War. But the damage inflicted upon Virginia's psyche once it found itself among the defeated shouldn't be underestimated. The ensuing 150 years of acting in concert with its embittered Southern brethren loosed the worst angels of Virginia's nature. This destructive conservatism locked Virginia into a past that would have been better left behind. As late as the 1960s prominent Virginia politicians were still advocating for the segregation of school children.
Progressivism found a foothold in Richmond nearly a decade ago. This enlightenment allowed Virginia to exorcise its past demons and offer a hand-up to women, the LGBTQ community, and Blacks who heretofore had found Virginia unwelcoming. And this came at no cost to Virginia's economic prosperity. In fact, the past eight years under Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam have produced substantial growth in Virginia's economy.
Well, the insurrectionists are back. We saw them marching in Charlottesville, breaking into the Capitol on Jan. 6, and plotting to kidnap and kill the governor of Michigan. They disrupt school board meetings, intimidate local election officials, and flout regulations instituted to promote public health. They are passing voter suppression laws in Georgia, Florida and Texas, all the while siccing bounty-seeking vigilantes on anyone who aids a woman in getting a constitutionally protected abortion procedure. And yes, they support a twice-impeached ex-president who made a mockery of constitutional and historical norms.
One need not be a political scientist to recognize most of those described above as being the base of the Republican Party. Nor does one need political acumen to know that none but those in the reddest of states would be elected to political office if they advocated such policies. So subterfuge is needed. And therein lies the commonality of 1860 and 2021.
Tidewater slave masters knew they couldn't recruit non-slaveholders to join their insurrection if they acknowledged secession was their means to preserve slavery. So they marketed their insurrection as a necessary struggle to preserve states' rights.
In 2021 a duplicitous Glenn Youngkin is the Republican Party's "states' rights" red herring. In Virginia he knows he must avoid talking about what the new Republican Party has become —a fully owned and controlled entity of Donald Trump and his insurrectionists. If elected, however, Youngkin's sheep's clothing would be tossed aside and Virginia would be dragged back into the Trumpian Texas-style radical conservatism Virginians so recently escaped.
"Fool me once..."
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County.
(1) comment
Oh, Donnie! Gosh & Golly! Why, isn't your side always screaming when anyone brings up "the past"? And yet you drone on and on and on...
But please, do keep stoking the fires of hyperbole and fear! That's how we bring a nation "together"... [lol][lol][lol]
