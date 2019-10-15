I proudly support Sheriff Lenny Millholland for reelection as our sheriff of Frederick County. Sheriff Millholland has what it takes as a leader to continue to develop the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office into a leader of law enforcement in the region.
His integrity has been evident over his 40-year career in local law enforcement, and it is no wonder he is the only man in the history of Virginia to be the head of three different police departments: Winchester Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Police Department, and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He is an honest and fair man who prides himself on putting the badge above himself and conducts thorough background checks and polygraph tests.
Sheriff Millholland demonstrates fiscal responsibility as he actively works to seek funding grants to save Frederick County taxpayer dollars. He is conservative in his spending, using only what is necessary to keep his department outfitted with appropriate tools and equipment to do their jobs safely and effectively. The safety and well-being of his deputies and staff are paramount. His fiscal responsibility with the Sheriff’s Office did not go unnoticed and he was recently appointed treasurer of the Virginia Sheriffs Association.
For Sheriff Millholland, his community means everything. He selflessly gives back and helps whenever possible, whether it is donning an Easter Bunny suit for sick kids at the hospital, a Santa suit, or for the annual Frontier Days event, as a Wild West lawman.
He sits on the board of directors for the Evans Home for Children and Our Health, where he looks for creative ways to help the needs of the underserved in our area; just last year Our Health saw 77,000 patients. He assists with fundraisers for various charities even takes on employment while refusing a paycheck.
He did that for Middletown while we were looking to hire a chief of police. Sheriff Millholland graciously stood in as Acting Chief of Police and took no paycheck. He did this because he is a servant of the community and his fellow Frederick County residents. He served our town as Acting Chief for five months and saved our taxpayers thousands of dollars and raised the professionalism of our officers, department, and town. The town of Middletown truly owes Sheriff Millholland a debt of gratitude, and we thank him for helping us hire our outstanding Chief of Police Gary Benedict Jr.
Sheriff Millholland is the only choice to keep honesty and integrity in Frederick County.
(1) comment
I live on a fixed income and have a tough time paying taxes each year. I can’t understand how you can have 200 vehicles now and then request 50 new cruisers just this year, for just 135 personnel; but you did also ask for 23 more deputies this year. A 4 million dollar increase is a pretty substantial increase. I think we need someone that can better manage a budget and resources.
One of the great things about our country is when you go in the booth nobody knows who you vote for but I will tell you I am voting for the other candidate. In my opinion it is time for a change.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.