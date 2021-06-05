RICK YOWELL
A month ago or so, people were outraged and responded to the cruelty of a little Yorkie named Miracle.
Weighing less than a wet beach towel, she spent most of her life in pain because the people were interested in prospering from, and not pampering, this little girl.
Purchased from a local pet shop, she was given the name Spring. How ironic, since spring represents new and vibrant life.
Her life was anything but vibrant. Her life was spent producing litter after litter to sell and validate the “investment” the owners had made.
Her name wasn’t changed to Miracle until Grey Face Acres Senior Dog Rescue obtained her from a local shelter. The name Miracle implied that it was a miracle she had survived.
Having been in constant touch with this rescue, I’ve seen pictures of her with her tongue hanging out because of the lack of function of a lower jaw, her incredibly matted hair that covered a little body crawling with fungus, and, among other things, a video of her hardly able to walk due to, among other abnormalities, a massive tumor.
These conditions didn’t occur in a week, a month or year! These were conditions that were allowed many years to continue through plain neglect and cruel, evil lack of concern.
On June 8, the alleged perpetrators of this criminal abuse will be brought in front of a judge. That judge will follow weak state guidelines in sentencing those responsible. The evidence against them is undeniable, yet this judge will be allowed to choose how punishable this offense is. If past cases like this are any indication of what to expect, she was only a dog. She was only “property” — not a living, breathing form of life. So, we’ll probably be witness to another “slap on the wrist.”
Remember, judges are appointed, and if this case slips through the cracks, we need to hold those responsible for appointing them accountable! Voters don’t forget and can be very vindictive at the election polls when it comes to casting votes. We can even lead crusades against those who violated our trust for righteousness in our judicial system.
The animal cruelty laws were written at a time when companion animals were considered livestock. Those times have changed and we need those laws rewritten! If our current legislators can’t do it, we need to get them out of office! This is an agenda that has been met with minor amendments and jurisdictions decide, individually, what is and isn’t cruelty. We need to be taken seriously.
If you’re waiting for a Miracle, we had one and she’s now gone.
For now, please write to the Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester 22601, and tell them you want them to pursue the harshest penalty provided. Refer to case #20008197-00. It’s public record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.