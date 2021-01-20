Here it is. two weeks removed from the unseemly events at the U.S. Capitol, and I still can't fully wrap my arms around the lamentable spectacle.
Except to say that it was inexcusable but by no means unthinkable. Some folks would imply or even say otherwise, but America, on its long and winding road toward freedom, has experienced political uprisings unbecoming "the last best hope of earth."
Before Lincoln even uttered those words quoted above — nay, even before he was born — the nation had witnessed, for instance, Shays Rebellion and the Whiskey Rebellion (both had to do with taxation). The country survived these and other mini-crucibles, and it will survive the "storming," if only we would let it.
But will we? That's the vital question.
Today is Inauguration Day — and the behavior, demeanor, and rhetoric of the two main principals will go a long way toward initially answering that question.
Outgoing President Donald Trump, who stands impeached before Congress for allegedly instigating the attack by dint of flammable rhetoric ("fight like hell"), has said he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. We hope he's as good as his word. No precedents would be set; our second president, John Adams, slipped out of Washington before his once-and-future friend, Thomas Jefferson, took the Oath of Office.
Mr. Biden, if allowed by the more radical elements of his party, could take significant steps toward the unity that on occasion he says he desires by giving a statesmanlike "With malice toward none" kind of Inaugural Address. But is that possible in these incendiary times? Moreover, does Mr. Biden have it within himself to tender such a genuinely sincere gesture? Especially when his Democratic confreres are demanding their pound of flesh?
You see, the sort of "unity" demanded by the victors may be of the punitive variety. That is, unity means seeing things our way, or else.
We've already seen indications of this being the case, particularly in the Democrats' selective allegiance to the rule of law. Simply put, strict adherence to said rule is required of the opposition, lest the terms "insurrection" and "sedition"" be tossed around like nickels and dimes rather than manhole covers.
But when the shoe's on the other foot — in the wake of looting, arson, the ransacking of federal courthouses and police stations, the occupation of several blocks of a great American city (Seattle)), and the storming of a statehouse (Madison, Wisc.) in protest of a vote — "insurrection" and " sedition" are casually replaced by "cries for social justice."
Put the terminology aside and just pose the question: Is attacking federal property more a violation of the rule of law than burning private property where folks are trying to make a living?
Don't think so, but that's the line Democrats are still trying to sell this Inauguration Day. For unity to prevail, may both parties recognize the "inexcusable" wherever it might occur.
Double standards only make the "unthinkable" possible. And thinkable.
Adrian O'Connor is a resident of Stephens City.
