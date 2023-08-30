CHARLES HAGAN
An evolving feature of climate change is based on advanced and sophisticated concepts that lay beyond the more fundamental observations that carbon dioxide’s unique infrared absorption character is capable of altering the physical properties of our atmosphere and is the root cause of global warming.
Physicist Sabine Hossenfelder offers an excellent tutorial online regarding this complex phenomenon. While CO2 acts primarily in the lower atmosphere where we live, the warming of the troposphere expands that layer of the atmosphere and pushes the stratosphere even higher than its typical 10-20-mile altitude.
The relatively warm stratosphere thus expands and cools, threatening the stability of low orbiting satellites and resulting in a complex change in the radiant energy of high-altitude gasses based on Planck’s Law, which observes that cooler substances radiate energy at lower frequencies than at warmer states. These changes now threaten the ozone layer and alter the radiant energy equation for the entire planet, which must remain in equilibrium between energy absorbed and energy radiated.
Hossenfelder explains that the changes result in complex and specific alterations in the spectral range of high-altitude radiant gases, which produce somewhat counterintuitive and paradoxical effects but cumulate in further warming of the lower levels of the troposphere: i.e., global warming.
Over the past 30 years, sophisticated climate satellites have used radio occultation to confirm these changes in the upper atmosphere. The European operational satellite agency EUMETSAT reports that “the atmospheric layer closest to the Earth surface, the troposphere, has warmed, while the layer above it, the stratosphere, has cooled, and related to these changes, the tropopause height has risen globally.”
These complexities are a challenge to the lay public and scientists alike.
Blogger Steve Carson noted: “This is a difficult one . . .You can find a few ‘explanations’ on the web which don’t really explain it, and others which appear to get the explanation wrong.”
Quoting Nobel Prize winner Syukuro Manabe’s classic 1967 research (which precludes the solar variation excuse) he states, “But of course, we all want to understand conceptually how an increase in CO2 — which causes surface and troposphere warming — can lead to stratospheric cooling. If these explanations help — wonderful. If they don’t, refer to the maths — that is, the mathematical result provides this solution and overall “hand waving” explanations are only ever a second-best ‘guide’.”
Discussion of a complex subject by the lay public offers ammunition for contrarians and deniers to confuse and obfuscate the debate. Rest assured that, rather than promoting deceptive narratives in order to receive funding, legitimate climate scientists all over the globe are working hard to define the characteristics of this predictable, insidious, cumulative, but persistent and ultimately catastrophic crisis.
The climate change beast is out there. It totally lacks compassion; can’t be reasoned with, can’t be bargained with. It doesn’t feel pain, or pity, or remorse, and simply will not stop — ever — until we find the intestinal fortitude and moral integrity to confront it.
