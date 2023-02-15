There is no war on ivermectin; it has been proven ineffective in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
The original video of a doctor at a school board meeting in Illinois was removed from YouTube for violating community guidelines, but unfortunately it continues to be shared by conspiracy theorists and the misinformed. The claims made in the video have been widely fact-checked and discredited. See tinyurl.com/yzha8cwf.
Flu cases were in fact lower in 2020-21, but not because of some conspiracy to label flu as COVID-19. Instead, flu was driven to record low numbers because of the mitigations taken to protect against COVID-19, including widespread masking. Thanks to these protective measures, we may have even been able to eliminate the influenza B lineage from circulation completely!
Unfortunately, since abandonment of mask wearing last March, flu cases have increased once again, with 2022 being one of the worst flu seasons of the past decade. This was also likely made worse due to continued disinformation by those who want to create distrust in vaccines, which led to fewer people receiving the influenza vaccine in 2022.
See tinyurl.com/yc47yhbs or tinyurl.com/2s34rph6.
Stories touting ivermectin’s use in India and Mexico have also been thoroughly debunked. Uttar Pradesh had a 78% vaccination rate by the end of 2021, which along with significant infection-based immunity due to increased transmission more likely explains any decline in cases later. Meanwhile Mexico had the fifth highest death toll from COVID-19 as of January 2022, largely due to unrestricted tourism and lower national vaccine uptake. But Mexico City, touted by conspiracy theorists as evidence that ivermectin works, has successfully vaccinated 95% of all adults.
See tinyurl.com/54y68pb3 or tinyurl.com/mwrbjc9x.
As to “million-dollar paid hosts,” let’s look at Fox News as an example. While many like Tucker Carlson have spread misinformation about COVID-19 and attempted to create mistrust in science and vaccines, more than 90% of Fox employees were vaccinated, even when policy allowed for daily testing instead. Meanwhile, research confirms that people who consume right-wing media like Fox News are less likely to take precautions against COVID-19, such as getting vaccinated, and because of this excess death is 76% higher among Republican voters.
See tinyurl.com/59xba9r6 or tinyurl.com/52b4j66j.
If one cares about the continued death related to COVID-19, don't be disinformed. The large push from the right currently is the thoroughly debunked “died suddenly,” which attempts to connect increased excess mortality with the COVID-19 vaccine. However, there is absolutely zero data to back this up. So, what might actually be causing increased death, particularly among younger age groups? Look no further than the uncontrolled high spread of COVID-19 itself. And in fact, graphs of excess mortality line up perfectly with corresponding waves of high COVID-19 transmission.
See tinyurl.com/2p8w6uy2.
Letting COVID-19 spread at high levels in our society is going to have continued profound effects, including higher excess death, more cardiovascular disease and stroke, and millions disabled due to long COVID. Protect yourself and our community. Get vaccinated and wear a mask when transmission is high (which includes now!).
Jessica Peacock is a resident of Frederick County.
