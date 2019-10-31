We know it’s nearing the first Tuesday in November when we see yard signs pop up along our daily commutes, campaign literature fills our mailboxes, and our conversations seem to always include a mention of the upcoming election.
Through all of the noise, I want to introduce myself to the voters of the Back Creek District directly if we haven’t had the chance to meet.Hello, I am Brandon Monk, and I am seeking to serve the Back Creek on the Frederick County School Board.
Growing up in Frederick County, I was blessed to go through the public-school system and ultimately graduate from Sherando High School, and later Virginia Tech. I learned what it means to work hard and fight for what you believe in from middle-class parents who sometimes worked multiple jobs to help make sure my brother and I were well taken care of.
As a former high school agriculture teacher, I am passionate about the role that a quality education and teachers play in a young person’s life. I faced first-hand many of the challenges our Frederick County teachers have shared with me, and I know the responsibility that a School Board member has to fight for students and educators all while keeping a watchful eye on our school’s finances and spending.
I have spent a great deal of time over the past few months talking with many of you at one of our campaign’s meet-and-greets, a local farmer’s market, football game, or at your doorstep as I’ve been out knocking on doors. Through our conversations, I am reminded of the great things our educators do for our students. I’ve also heard many of the points of concern you’ve shared about our county and schools.
We’ve talked about teacher retention, transparency, discipline in the classroom, support of teachers by administrators and parents, school safety, county growth, budgets, building costs, and so much more. Most of all, I’ve heard that you want a School Board member who will ask the right questions and come to the table with cost-effective solutions.
Should I be elected Nov. 5, I plan to serve the residents of the Back Creek District in just that way. As a School Board member, I will work to promote our vocational education programs (CTE) and the trades, prioritize fiscal responsibility, advocate for teachers and students, and work to foster an environment where our staff and young people feel safe.
I firmly believe that a good education is fundamental to the success of our young people. I know that our FCPS teachers and staff work diligently to provide their students with the best education possible. I hope to lend my voice as a former educator and state education-focused board member during such crucial conversations that impact our students and the community in which they may grow up to live.
I am asking for your support and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
