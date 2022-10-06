Periodically, devoted readers of The Winchester Star’s editorial page are faced with episodes of left-wing zeal from Kathryn Uphaus, a 75-year-old apparent socialist and climate-change advocate of “Frederick County” whose published rants in this space go back before 2016. Her latest nicely positioned 15 1/2 column-inch rant on Oct. 3 dishonestly disparaged excellent Congressman Benjamin Lee Cline of Virginia’s U.S. House legislative District 6.
Withheld was that writer Uphaus is registered Democrat who has donated generously to political opponents of both Congressman Cline and, six years ago, defeated neighboring veteran District 10 Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock.
So Uphaus' screeds published here are nothing short of calculated political efforts to dirty-up people she ideologically dislikes. Let’s get that openly on the table.
Her claim that Congressman Benjamin Cline is not “a genial moderate,” but some sort of “extremist” on the right, is also total lie. Actually, Mr. Cline, now 50, is a very nice man whose genuine popularity got him elected 16 straight years to the Virginia House of Delegates 2002-2018 represen-ting the 24th District encompassing almost everywhere from here to Roanoke.
Given any hard-core Democrat’s possible dislike, Ben Cline for decades has still been overwhelming chosen by majorities of voters to represent the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, plus Amherst, Augusta, Bath, and Rockbridge Counties — at both state and national levels.
There’s no doubt Mr. Cline’s voting record is “conservative” in the image of Ronald Reagan and would-be House Speaker fellow Congressman Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, California, a moderate who leans conservative.
But Ben Cline, who graduated from Lexington, Virginia High School in 1990, and from University of Richmond School of Law in 2007, received an 89 percent score on the latest conservative Americans for Prosperity National Scorecard, compared with 95 percent for Leader McCarthy; 8 percent for liberal Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 11 percent for Virginia 7th District liberal Democrat Abigail Spanberger.
So there are the facts.
George Archibald is a resident of Berryville.
