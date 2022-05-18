I agree with Richard Good that Open Forum writers need to get their facts straight. They also need to know the difference between facts and opinion. Facts can also be misleading if they have nothing to do with the subject being discussed. Apparently, Mr. Good disagrees with my opinion that the country is going in the wrong direction.
Seventy-three percent of Americans agree with me that the country is going in the wrong direction. Mr. Good uses deficits, and job growth as proof that the country is not going in the wrong direction. His facts are accurate, but they are misleading because he uses a comparison of statistics beginning with the 2020 deficit when the economy was shut down due to COVID-19.
He also uses a CBO forecast of future deficits as proof of his conclusion that the economy is not going in the wrong direction. Meanwhile, in the real world, federal debt continues to increase every hour of every day.
He also disagrees with me that “Socialism is the greatest threat to America’s freedom and future.” His “proof" is a bizarre list of countries that are more socialist than the U.S. according to the 2022 Freedom Index.
My article referred to America’s threat and has nothing to do with how great socialism is in other countries. The threat includes inflation, the war on fossil fuels, crime, unwillingness to provide law and order, cancel culture, class warfare, the federal debt, bloated unmanageable government, the “Green New Deal, “woke” nonsense, the looming bankruptcy of Social Security and Medicare, tax policy, spending policy, foreign policy, forgiveness of student debt, etc.
Every one of these concerns is directly related to socialist policies. I paid my student debt, along with millions of other students. Millions of parents saved and worked hard so they could pay for their children’s college expenses. The total student debt outstanding today is $1.7 trillion. Government has no business forgiving that debt just to buy votes.
Mr. Good uses a misleading variety of meaningless “facts” to refute my statement that it could take decades to identify and implement energy alternatives to fossil fuels.
He mentions his solar panel business, and that the state of California ran on 100% renewable energy for one day as “proof” that my statement was “preposterous”. He would have us believe that no one in California drove a gas-powered car that one day. He claims to have run out of time to discuss Social Security, and Medicare.
The real reason is that the looming bankruptcy of these two critically needed entitlements is directly due to socialist policies [adding benefits without funding ... for decades].
His entire article has nothing to do with getting the facts straight. He must think the readers of this newspaper are stupid. Finally, he suggests that I stick to fiction that belongs in a novel. I actually did write a novel. It’s called “Moneybags.”
James T. Holland is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.