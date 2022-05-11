I am constantly amazed at editorial letters and Open Forums written with no regard for the facts.
Recently James Holland wrote an Open Forum titled "U.S. heading in wrong direction," then doubled down claiming his first Open Forum was "misconstrued."
Let's look at deficits. In 2020, under a Republican administration, the deficit hit an all-time high of $3.1 trillion. In 2021, under a Democratic administration, it dropped to $2.77 trillion. According to the CBO, it will be $1.15 trillion this year, and less than $1 trillion next year, which is less than the pre-COVID deficit of 2019. Is the budget deficit headed in the wrong direction? Last month 428,000 jobs were created. Is this the wrong direction?
In his Open Forum, Holland talks about how "socialism is the greatest threat to America's freedom and future" I hate to say it, but according to the Freedom Index for 2022, the USA is tied for 15th. Every country ahead of us is more socialist than us. Sweden, Finland, Canada, Denmark, Australia, The Netherlands, etc. All more socialist, all freer. Whilst we are on indexes, let's take a look at the Global Peace index, where we are a lowly 122nd. Our northern neighbor Canada is 10th. Once again, all the safest, most peaceful countries are more socialist than us.
Mr. Holland rails against forgiveness of student debt, likening it to socialism on steroids. Let's look at Finland — one of those safer, freer countries — for example. Tuition is free! Not only is it free, but students get an Adult Education Allowance paying students $1,000 per month — enough to keep body and soul together whilst a student. America has a great higher education system, but how successful are we at getting students through higher education? The numbers say 11th, behind such countries as South Korea, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc. — all more socialist than America.
Mr. Holland makes the preposterous statement it could take decades to identify and implement energy alternatives to fossil fuels. I owned a successful solar contracting company in Virginia Beach. Our office was completely solar powered. We also had the first commercial electric car chargers in Virginia in 2009. The third net metered solar electric system in the country was installed in Virginia Beach in 1982. Solar hot water systems were first sold in this country in Baltimore in 1896. Four days ago, California virtually ran on 100% renewable energy. Iceland has been producing power and heat from geothermal energy for decades. Need I go on? The USA federal subsidies for research and development in the energy industry since 1950 are $145 billion for fossil and nuclear energy and only $34 billion for renewable energy. If we spent more on renewable energy, maybe gas wouldn't be $4 per gallon with fossil fuel companies making record profits.
I haven't even started on Social Security and Medicare, but I am out of words! If you want to write a commentary, get your facts straight. Anything else is fiction and belongs in a novel.
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.