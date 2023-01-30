The following is in reply to Bernard Swope's Jan. 24 Open Forum, “Gone with the wind.”
He claimed there is some kind of global conspiracy by “progressive ideology” and that Obama and now Biden are trying to “regulate fossil fuel and nuclear out of business.” Although he quoted the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA), he ignored their 2050 projection that although 44% of U.S. electricity will probably be from renewables, 44% will still be from fossil and 12% from nuclear as compared to 21% (not “12%”) from renewables in 2021.
EIA also projects that “virtually all” new electrical capacity will be from renewables. This compares with the International Energy Agency's information that in 2021, 29% of the world’s electricity was from renewables and 90% of new capacity is projected to be from renewables.
We are apparently supposed to believe that the technical staffs of all of the world’s electricity-generating organizations are too incompetent to design sufficient reliability into this conversion to renewables.
Although this conversion is partly driven by concern for climate change, it is also driven by renewables having become less expensive than fossil or nuclear and by reducing the reliance on fossil fuel-producing countries (since most countries don’t have the resources of the U.S.).
Although there is absolutely nothing wrong with making a reasonable profit, it is far more likely that the actual conspiracy is by some, if not most, of the fossil fuel industry to provide misinformation in order for them to continue to obtain their profits, estimated to be about $1 trillion per year, globally.
David Goodwin is a resident of Frederick County.
