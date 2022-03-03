NICK SNOW
Our children are our future. As responsible adults, we should strive to improve their present and future well-being. This includes determining the safest and most effective way to educate them during this pandemic. We all want them to learn, socialize and stay healthy both physically and mentally during the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, this pandemic seems to be slowing.
Unfortunately, our children’s future has challenges beyond the health and social effects of this pandemic. Their present and future well-being is threatened by the “single biggest health threat facing humanity,” according to more than 200 medical organizations.
That threat is not the pandemic, though that has killed nearly a million Americans already, and nearly six times that worldwide.
It is not the opioid epidemic, though that killed about 100,000 Americans last year.
The biggest threat to children’s present and future health, is fossil fuel pollution. Fossil fuel air pollution is responsible for one in five premature deaths worldwide, according Harvard researchers. More than 8 million global citizens died in 2018 from fossil fuel pollution. Fossil fuel pollution threatens our children’s present and future health and well-being in many, intersecting ways.
Fossil fuel air pollution is not only a health problem outdoors. Our children are exposed to indoor air pollution from fossil gas stoves. Fossil gas (natural gas) stoves can lead to indoor air pollution exceeding even outdoor air quality guidelines. “Children living in homes with gas stoves had a 42 percent higher risk of experiencing asthma symptoms,” according to a 2013 study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology. We can and should protect our children from asthma from indoor air pollution. HB 1257 would prohibit our communities from protecting children from asthma from fossil gas stoves.
Fossil gas pollution is also heating our children’s oceans and air. Sea level rise is accelerating from this warming. Sea levels will rise another foot or more along the Virginia coast by 2050. Our children will suffer the physical destruction from Virginia’s sea level rise. Many will forcibly migrate inland.
This sea level rise is caused from climate change from fossil fuel pollution. Just as mercury in a thermometer expands as the temperature warms, the ocean waters expand as they warm, raising sea levels. Climate change also is accelerating ice melt worldwide from Greenland to Antarctica and all the glaciers in-between. Melting ice adds to sea level rise. Clean, renewable energy will improve our children’s health now, and slow future sea level rise.
Electrification of buildings is an important step in this clean energy transition. HB 1257 will remove from our communities the freedom to choose clean energy. These communities will lose the ability to protect their children from indoor air pollution caused by fossil gas stoves.
Electric cook tops, such as induction stoves, protect our children from indoor air pollution. Electric stoves reduce asthma rates. By blocking HB 1257 we can improve the present and future health and well-being of our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.