On behalf of the residents of Winchester House, our staff, the members, board representatives, trustees, and officers, I would like to thank The Winchester Star for its coverage of our 50th Anniversary celebration. Kudos to Brian Brehm and Jeff Taylor and their work for the story.
There are a couple of items that I would like to clarify that were not spoken to. Our residents pay no more than 30% of their income in rent and utilities, electricity being the only utility the residents pay for.
The Foundation comprises 21 congregations. These congregations make up a multi-faith community of Protestant, Catholic, Evangelical, and Jewish congregations. This community has grown and is more diverse since the foundation was first created, as has Winchester and Frederick County. Our founders recognized the needs of low-income seniors in our community, came together, and created an organization to address the need. Winchester is finding itself in much the same situation today. We welcome other communities of faith, congregations, to join us. There is no monetary cost or financial obligation to the congregation as a member of the foundation. We merely ask that congregations assign a board representative to come to meetings of the foundation board, and to report to us who that representative is. We ask the board representative to keep their congregation informed of what is happening at Winchester House and the Foundation.
Winchester City Council has studied and identified a critical need for low-income senior housing. We seek to address as much of that need as we can. When we come together, as has happened with the Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation, God’s work is spread among many generous hands and miracles happen. We look forward to serving our community and can do that with you and your congregations’ help. Please join us, we would love to have you.
David A. Ray is the president of Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation/Winchester House.
