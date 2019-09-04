Our Founding Fathers established our government on progressive ideas. The documents they left us and letters they shared amongst each other are full of values that match today’s broad-minded progressive thinkers.
Since 2010, their writings have been uploaded to a website known as Founders Online (founders.archives.gov). There, we can all get into the enlightened minds of the authors of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.
The first case in point was a letter Jefferson wrote 43 years after the Declaration of Independence. In it, he expressed his delight to Isaac Tiffany for the progressive course the country had taken.
Jefferson wrote, “I abandon politics, and accommodate myself cheerfully to things as they go; confident in the wisdom of those who direct them, and that they will be better and directed in the progressive course of knowledge and experience. Our successors start on our shoulders. They know all that we know, and will add to that stock the discoveries of the next 50 years; and what will be their amount we may estimate from what the last 50 years have added to the science of human concerns.”
The idea that all religions can coexist is much older than the bumper stickers we now can put on our cars. In 1667, John Locke, an English political philosopher, was one of the first to write about tolerance for diversity of religion. The idea took hold in England with great success.
Many of our Founding Fathers paraphrased Locke’s words along with the idea of a separation between church and state. In 1785 James Madison said it best, “Who does not see that the same authority which can establish Christianity, in exclusion of all other Religions, may establish with the same ease any particular sect of Christians, in exclusion of all other Sects?”
Our Founders’ greatest legacy is establishing a progressive agenda for us all. The values they set in place offer a better life for everyone and a better future for our children. All we need to do is stay the course, and as Jefferson said, “add to that stock.”
Even though the lives they lived contradict what we think of today as progressive, they were men of their time. Progress, defined as a movement to an improved or more developed state, takes time for the mind to process, register, and then implement. When you see a coexist bumper sticker think of the gifts from our Founding Fathers.
