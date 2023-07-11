Separation of church and state is the most basic principle this country was built on. People debate what the Founding Fathers thought about various topics; this issue they actually addressed.
They wrote an important document on the topic: the First Amendment. Virginian and principal author, James Madison, explicitly warned of the dangers of religion in public schools, advocating for complete religious liberty and against government support of religion in any form.
Our Founding Fathers cautioned against the dangers of allowing religion in school, forcing students to conform to the preferred faith of those in power, which could change. Those supporting so-called “school choice” would feel differently if the majority religion shifted and Christian children were to be indoctrinated into another faith for a chance at a better education, or if their tax money funded education based on another religious belief system — especially one that belittles and demonizes all other faiths, including their own.
If the private schools in question were Jewish or Islamic, would these same parents still be on board? Private religious schools shouldn’t be receiving taxpayer money!
Our public schools are remarkably underfunded, and people think the best way to combat that is take some of the smartest, able-bodied, Christian, white kids and send them to religious schools for indoctrination.
Our schools already suffer unduly from budget cuts, bans on books and teaching restrictions. School choice goes one step further by stripping Americans of actual choice. It parallels the beliefs and actions of the Taliban by burning books, banning emotions, gagging teachers to stop them from teaching, focusing everything around a religious belief system, picking and choosing who gets to excel based on their race and religion, making everyone on the outside feel lesser and afraid by disparaging them.
Public school teachers are profoundly underpaid, and schools already have insufficient budgets. Depriving them of money to send students to private schools will undermine our schools and strip students of their fundamental right to an education.
What makes us a free country is freedom and choice, including freedom of religion and freedom from religion.
Settlers fled their homeland to practice what they believed, not be forced to fund the majority’s religious education. Secular education is a fundamental right in this country. The Founding Fathers fought against and warned us about “school choice” because they knew its dangers and that it was the beginning of the end of the United States as a free nation. We are far more diverse now in our melting pot of a country — something to be celebrated, not combated.
Using public funds to support religious schools results in erosion of public education, undermines a diverse and inclusive public education, infringes upon the principles of religious freedom and leads to religious indoctrination and exclusion or marginalization of certain groups.
So-called “school choice” will separate our public schools from the funds they need for education while enriching private religious schools and agendas at their expense.
Marilyn Solomon is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.