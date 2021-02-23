Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes, receiving the most votes of any presidential candidate in history and winning the Electoral College 306 to 232…which was a reversal of Trump’s 2016 win over Hillary Clinton and which he called a “massive landslide victory.”
The nation’s top intelligence and law enforcement agencies, election officials in dozens of states representing both political parties, and at least six state court rulings along with the Supreme Court confirmed there was no evidence that fraud or other irregularities that played a role in the outcome of the presidential race. However, none of this evidence, including even Attorney General Barr’s acknowledgement that there was no evidence of fraud that would have changed the results of the election, was enough to dissuade Trump and his enablers from loudly and vehemently claiming fraud and that the election was stolen from him. And, as stated in a December 11 report by the Brennan Center for Justice “in a brazen attempt to overturn the results, he unleashed an onslaught of outlandish claims about widespread fraud in the election, shamelessly targeting the votes of Black and Latino citizens in several cities…which has elicited a resounding rebuke of the myth of widespread voter fraud from officials at every level of government.”
The Department of Homeland Security stated “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history…There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, or in any compromised…we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.” Further, the New York Times reported that of 29 Republican secretaries of state it contacted none reported any major voting issues, refusing to back up Trump’s portrait of a fraudulent election.
Yet, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors recently passed a resolution supporting Virginia Delegate Dave LaRock, (R-33rd District, which includes a portion of Frederick County), who had been stripped of his committee assignment for signing a letter urging former Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s certified presidential election results. The board’s resolution supporting LaRock was just the opposite of resolutions by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and Leesburg Town Council, along with a number of other organizations, calling for LaRock’s resignation for his efforts to overturn the votes of his constituents and disenfranchise the entire state.
In his commentary to The Star of Feb.17, Donovan Quimby supports the FCBS’s resolution and states that “the issue is whether the 2020 presidential election was sufficiently honest to justify its declared outcome.” He adds “Democrats, including those in the Virginia House of Delegates, expect us to accept their unsupported claim that the election was honest, no questions asked. We all want honest elections but simply stating elections are honest doesn’t make them so. Fact is, elections can and are stolen. Was the 2020 election one of them?”
I sincerely trust that the immensity of the evidence cited above meets what Mr. Quimby (and presumably the FCBS) insist America requires – honest elections that accurately express the consent of the governed.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Winchester.
You’re not dealing with “normal” people. You’re dealing with childish poor losers starting at the top. Do I believe local Republican elected officials believe this nonsense? No, I actually don’t. But their base voters do and they are pandering to the lowest common denominator.
Mr. Guss Morrison deceptive call for honesty reminds me of a magician - nothing in this hand, nothing in that hand. See we won! Everyone knows magic is for entertainment, not for reality. If you want to understand magic, you look for misdirection, hidden devices and public ignorance. Never discuss the actual evidence of massive voter fraud, just keep focused on what the fraud accomplished. The question is does the writer know he is lying or is he just ignorant? Either way it is a disservice to our country. The Mafia like tactics are overcoming justice in our country aided by such nonsense. Like a magician, look anywhere but at what actually happened.
They can apparently not accept the fact that in spite of many attempts to supress the will of the people, including tampering with the USPS, fake ballot boxes, gerrymandering, Supreme Court packing, and poll closures, the inept, corrupt, bloviating, cheating, dictator wannabe actually lost. Too bad, so sad. They need to blame Hillary and move along.
That the will of the Chinese people??? You communists had plenty of complaints the last election, even wanting to change the constitution. Now you tards claim everything is great.
