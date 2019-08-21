Dear Frederick County Board of Supervisors:
My name is Elliot Foy. I am 17 years old and I am a senior at Millbrook High. I recently read an article in The Winchester Star, “Frederick County Supervisors Rescind LGBT Protections for Staff.”
A surprising vote of 6-1 to rescind a recent change to the county’s anti-discrimination anti- harassment policy that protected LGBT county staff from discrimination. I see many places where the county attorney answered with “I don’t know if it’s appropriate to give a legal opinion in this context,” to any follow-up questions that were asked. So tell me, if it is not appropriate for you to answer questions regarding the subject then why is it appropriate for you to create an extremely broad opinion on the subject?
This is a subject that is extremely touchy to me, because I am a person that knows exactly what I want to do with my life and am extremely passionate about it. These dreams of mine ultimately are getting torn down by people who are uneducated about what they are addressing.
I’m not critiquing anyone’s opinion, or telling anyone that they cannot have their own opinions, I am only saying that it is safe to be educated before taking something like this away from a minority group of people that are discriminated against almost daily — at their jobs, in schools, and in public. Minding their own business and living their day-to-day lives.
In the article it states that Dave LaRock said in a phone interview that the state should not provide special rights or protections for “chosen sexual habits.” In an earlier article for a Loudoun County publication, he compared gay people and “gender impersonators” to smokers, saying, “Like smoking, homosexuality has many health-related consequences.” This law that is being rescinded is purely based on his uneducated opinion.
Which all in all is completely unfair and is in its own way discrimination. These statements are filled with homophobia.
These unfactual opinions lead to violence against the LGBT community and are exactly why protections for non-discrimination are needed.
The LGBT community is a community representing people who are judged every single day of their lives for living a truth that although they did choose to express, they did not choose to be born into.
Now, going back to the subject of me knowing what I want to do with my life and being extremely passionate about the career that I’m choosing. LaRock previously said that “transgender people have a mental disorder and that it would be ‘very disturbing’ if they were able to teach a kindergarten class.” I want to know if this would be “very disturbing” to someone because of their preconceived personal opinions, or if it would be “very disturbing” to someone because transgender individuals don’t have the ability to teach without their identity getting in the way?
I am a transgender man planning to go into education after I graduate. I may not know what grade I would like to teach yet, but a kindergarten class is on that list of possibilities. I’m proud of my identity and I choose to be an active member of the LGBT community, but I do not plan to step into my classroom and speak about my gender identity to young and growing minds. I want to be an educator because I want to impact students, to make them excited and eager to learn, to make children appreciate their education.
Thank you for hearing my story and hopefully listening.
(2) comments
Kudos to Elliott!
BRAVO! More power to you Elliot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.