“In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to obtain a $50 million line of credit (to) allow the county to pay expenses for six months.”
At the time of that writing, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll revealed that 20% of households had experienced layoffs or work reductions due to COVID-19. And by May 20, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 47% of adults had lost employment income.
Well before that, the Federal Reserve noted that 40% of adults couldn’t save enough to cover an unanticipated $400 expense, and bankrate.com accounted that 19% of adults had nothing saved.
Plainly put, nearly 80% of American workers live paycheck-to-paycheck, so when the federal bailout of $2.2 trillion is divvied up amongst America’s most financially vulnerable households, it will mean little.
As such, we’ve reached the crux of this rumination:
“I think, at a minimum, if we don’t have a tax increase of 4 or 5 cents, we are going to be in a lot of trouble.” — Gene Fisher, Frederick County’s interim Republican Shawnee District Supervisor
“We are in trouble” because of certain county board members’ economic laxity, and as usual, taxpayers would be held accountable.
Even worse, during that time of financial uncertainty, four of seven supervisors — Fisher, McCann-Slaughter, Wells, and DeHaven — were still considering levying that five-cent increase.
Since 2016 in Frederick County, taxes increased an average of 30% via two real estate reappraisals and two tax hikes, and that wasn’t enough?
This year alone, our county will expend more than $32 million making payments with interest on its $266.2 million debt, with the county owing $142.2 million, and Frederick County Public Schools owing $124 million.
Yet, the county’s plan for 2021 is even worse, for it includes millions more in spending increases, but no realistic plan for satisfying those debts.
This doesn’t need to be: Fisher’s term ends in November, and replacing him with an economically prudent supervisor who seeks to reduce debt and spending would grant the board a four person, cost-conscious majority.
Three ‘Republicans’ compete to represent Shawnee District, but while all addressed the county GOP Committee Feb. 25, only Elaine Holliday distinguished herself by stating, “I am not an advocate of tax increases.”
Holliday is best qualified for the job, with a master’s degree in business administration, a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and she’s senior accountant at Shenandoah University.
But the county’s good-ol’-boy Republican Committee loves pork, so it’s endorsing a career politician from Hawaii who was recognized there as Democratic state Rep. David Stegmaier, who chaired the House Education Committee. Surprise.
If one wishes to inflate our $124 million school debt, Dave’s your candidate, but if one prefers monetary responsibility, Elaine’s the reasoned choice.
Shawnee District voters are asked to choose Elaine on Saturday, June 27 at Millwood Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Dr., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and your bank accounts will thank you.
