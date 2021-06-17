After reading the comments from a candidate who is running for the Frederick County School Board, I’m concerned we might not continue to provide the high quality, broad-minded public education that has enabled us to maintain our freedom. This candidate said he wants to protect FCPS from "the left-wing mandates coming from Richmond.” I want to remind voters that the public education system we have today, which is common all across America, was created in Virginia by broad-minded founders, centuries ago. It has stayed on a progressive course, has served us well, and has been key to protecting democracy.
Before America declared independence, education was only available to the wealthy. But Jefferson knew what we must do to remain free. He said, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” So, his first proposal for education was the “Bill for the More General Diffusion of Knowledge.” The bill’s preamble said a liberal education of the public without regard to wealth, birth or other accidental condition or circumstance will produce more wise and honest citizens. Then, they will be able to guard the sacred deposit of rights and liberties of their fellow citizens. A version of the bill was passed by James Madison, and Virginia was the first state where three years of free public education became available.
Jefferson continued advocating for liberal education because, as he said, “No other sure foundation can be devised for the preservation of freedom, and happiness.” While president, he described an idea for a university that he said was a plan “so broad & liberal & modern, as to be worth patronizing with the public support, and be a temptation to the youth of other states. ...” So, in his retired years, Jefferson designed and oversaw the construction of the University of Virginia. UVA was the first to have a library at the center of the campus instead of a church.
Jefferson was a genius, as President Kennedy once made clear. In 1962, at a formal dinner for 49 Nobel award winners, Kennedy said, “I think this is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered together at the White House, with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.”
Today, all across America, there are over 14,000 public school districts operating on Jefferson’s principles of education. We need to vote for School Board candidates that, like Jefferson, understand that a broad-minded, liberal education is instrumental to the survival of our freedom. We must ensure students continue to be enlightened by all the facts and that they are free to think independently. Frederick County schools must stay the course.
Ken Kovach is a resident of Frederick County.
