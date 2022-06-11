Frederick County should study need for public transportation
Jack Lillis
The DMV recently took away my driver’s license because I supposedly ran a red light and was involved in a fender bender at the entrance to Rutherford Crossing shopping center on U.S. 11 north of Winchester just prior to Christmas of last year. Someone did a 30-second interview of me over the phone and said that I was “confused.” No, I was just cold. The investigating officer did not charge me with anything.
I am convinced in my own mind that the DMV took away my right to drive because my age, 92. So here I and my wife are, reliant on others to provide us with needed transportation to go to the grocery store, the shopping mall, doctor appointments, church, etc.
When the DMV took away my right to drive they also took away my freedom to go wherever I wish. And what did they put in place of the loss of this freedom? Nothing.
I am not so foolish as to believe that I and my wife are the only people in the county who have transportation needs that they themselves cannot fulfill. I suspect that there are thousands more just like us. Which brings up the real reason for this letter.
If we lived in Winchester we would have access to a public bus system that could take us anywhere that we wished to go within the limits of the city. Such does not exist within the county. Why not?
In the county we have only one public busy system. It is called a school bus. I have no problem helping to fund such but I think it’s time for our county Board of Supervisors to study the need for a public bus system within the county to help taxpayers who cannot help themselves.
Please respond. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.