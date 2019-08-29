If Frederick County supervisors struck LGBT protections from the county’s anti-discrimination policy, then “Thank you.” Supervisors are to listen to their constituents, but ultimately, they, like doctors, are to do no harm. Their highest responsibility isn’t to LGBT individuals, its community, its agenda, or even to its claims of discrimination. Their highest responsibility is to the constituent majority — We the People.
When addressing the sexes, nature and nature’s God are clear. The sexes include a male and female, both possessing their own distinct characteristics. They are combined into a union of loving commitment to produce children, which is the quintessential gift to family and society. Properly reared children are the ultimate “common good.” Without children, America’s future is questionable.
Unfortunately, productive marital unions are thwarted by LGBT sexual deviancy and destroyed by crimes of moral turpitude. Therefore, government should forestall actions that would promote, advance, or induce sexual confusion. LGBTs shouldn’t receive recognition as anti-discrimination protections because such protections legitimize LGBT behaviors as normal, when they aren’t. Also, behaviors that define a protected class are easily promoted.
Transgender man Elliot Foy, (Star, “Here I am,” Aug. 21), stated that he wants to teach children, even as young as kindergarten. I’m sorry, but I wouldn’t have allowed a transgender to teach my children because I agree with the science of Dr. Michelle Cretella, M.D. (President, American College of Pediatricians) in the YouTube video, “Debunk Transgender Madness in 2 Minutes.”
Dr. Cretella states, “Essentially transgender ideology holds that people can be born into the wrong body. It’s simply not true. Human sexuality is binary. OK, we know this because in nature, reproduction is the rule, and human beings engage in sexual reproduction. You need a man and a woman to do that ... for sex chromosomes, women have 2X’s; men have an XY. Those are genetic markers ... for female and male, respectively.
“Binary is the rule and self-evident. Transgender, someone who identifies as transgender, however, (isn’t) a problem in their body. Gender identity (issues are in) our thoughts. Thoughts and feelings, those are not hardwired. They develop (and) may be factually wrong or factually correct. The definition of a delusion is a fixed, false belief, so if I persistently, consistently insist that I’m Margaret Thatcher or persistently, consistently insist that I’m a cat or an amputee trapped in a normal body, I am delusional, and in fact, there are people who believe (they’re) amputees trapped in normal bodies. (They’re) appropriately diagnosed as having body identity integrity disorder.
“If you want to cut off an arm or a leg, you are mentally ill, but if you want to cut off healthy breasts and genitals, oh, then you are transgender, and you don’t have a mental illness. Individuals with disorders in sex development are being used as pawns in the fight for, basically, a civil right to mental illness. There’s no such thing as a civil right to mental illness, but that is in fact what (we’re) dealing with, with a transgender rights movement.”
I hope the Frederick County supervisors won’t cave to the LGBT’s demands for special recognition of their unnatural, abnormal lifestyles. Sex is about biology; biology is science; and science includes the study and healing of mental illnesses. Scientists, not politicians, should address the LGBTs. The supervisors’ decision averted recognition of an unwarranted, unnecessary protected class and prevented additional sexual confusion among our children.
(19) comments
Ah, the hypocrisy of the Star. The comments rules say “no sexism degrading to another person” and then they publish a letter that degrades several groups of people.
What I really want to know is who made Quimby the authority on Sexuality, Mental Illness, Biology, Psychology and Science?
Lastly, History has shown that those that protest so loudly about others’ sexuality are usually insecure about their own and are often closeted. Perhaps this is a cry for help from Quimby.
The response by Mr. Quimby is related to the statements made by the LGBTQ movement that homosexuality is normal and natural. It's not a discussion or a debate if the other side isn't allowed to speak without being called racists and homophobes.
Glad these folks think science is fool proof. Now about that global warming.
The question isn't what science proves or disproves, in 2019, sadly, that depends entirely on where you get your science - whether the topic is climate change, sexuality and gender, etc. There is an entire spectrum of sexuality and gender - gay, straight, asexual, bisexual, etc - that exists throughout the animal kingdom. It's curious that those who seek to disprove the possibility of transsexualism in Humans using "science" also frequently discuss the "miracles" of God and how they can't be explained by science. Whatever.
The important question in all of this, is why do you care what consenting adults do with their life? Don't want LGBT teachers influencing your kids, fine, send them to a different school - better yet, eliminate public education entirely.
But the religious right spends an awful lot of time obsessing over other people's sexuality.
"...But the religious right spends an awful lot of time obsessing over other people's sexuality." Not really. Only when folks try to say it's normal and natural, when it's really neither.
Thank you for the clear and logical defense of science and nature, Mr. Quimby. As you can see, the naysayers can't refute anything you stated, they just call you names and talk about their hurt feelings.
Thanks for stating facts. This is a free society and one can do and be what they believe is true to ones self, but why should they have special protections. Pretty soon straight white people will be the only ones with discrimination allowed
The errors are so large and egregious, I don't have the time to counter them with thorough arguments. Perhaps I could on a different day. BUT, they are wrong, still. This Naysayer refutes what Quimby asserts.
"...I don't have the time to counter them with thorough arguments..." That's never stopped you before. You know you're wrong. Period.
You can't because you don't. If you did, it would've been known by now, but this disordered and destructive behavior has been around since the time of Sodom and Gomorrah. We will all face a final judgment and you still have time to change your heart.
Well, Donovan (Mark) at least is admitting that discrimination is fine, loud and proud! That at least is out of the closet. Someday someone he loves will come out to him, what will he do?
Quimby spends far too much time obsessing over the sex lives of others.
What a sad, mean, and mistaken point of view. These false beliefs are at the very core of homophobia and trans-phobia.
Science proves you wrong, slowe. Again.
There is not scientific proof here that makes his argument. None!
Yes there is. "...Dr. Cretella states, “Essentially transgender ideology holds that people can be born into the wrong body. It’s simply not true. Human sexuality is binary. OK, we know this because in nature, reproduction is the rule, and human beings engage in sexual reproduction. You need a man and a woman to do that ... for sex chromosomes, women have 2X’s; men have an XY. Those are genetic markers ... for female and male, respectively." X and Y chromosomes. Binary. Male and Female. There are no chromosomes for LGBTQ, only personal choices.
Dr Cretella's views are not accepted everywhere "The Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine strongly rejects the views of those in the medical community pushing political and ideological agendas not based on science and facts.
Recently, Dr. Michelle Cretella, the president of the American College of Pediatricians, penned a scathing attack on the transgender community thinly veiled as an argument against the dangers of transgender surgery and support; an argument based on medical omissions, circumstantial facts, hateful interpretation and peripheral context."
Just because you don't like a scientist's conclusions based on science, doesn't mean they are wrong. You're just being obstinate.
Oh there's plenty of proof, but you refuse to acknowledge it and change your behavior. Stop deceiving yourself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.