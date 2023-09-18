I’m Greg Unger, running for Back Creek Supervisor! Having lived here all my life, I know the district like the back of my hand. Having served 18 years as the district’s planning commissioner, I want to take the next step to serve as your supervisor. Preserving rural lands and keeping taxes low are my goals.
You’re judged by the company you keep! I want to tell you about our Frederick First Team. We’re an experienced slate of candidates that have, and will, continue to work together for Frederick County!
Gary Oates is a strong and fair minded leader, running for chairman of the board. He has one goal: doing what is right for Frederick County with civility and common sense.
Bob Wells is a proven asset as the Opequon supervisor for 10 years. He always fought for what’s right. Sometimes being the only sane voice to speak up; like voting “no” on the Aylor School sale.
Kevin Kenney is running for Gainesboro supervisor, having served 10 years on the Planning Commission, he’s more than qualified to serve and lend his construction experience to the board.
Kirk Whittle is running for clerk of the court. No one can truly fill Becky Hogan’s shoes; however, Kirk has been her right-hand and deputy clerk for over 16 years.
Seth Thatcher is seeking reelection as the commissioner of revenue, having done a terrific job since assuming the role from Ellen Murphy. Seth is very civic minded, serving as lieutenant governor of Kiwanis as well as on the Handley Regional Library Board, Child Advocacy Center Board, and Frederick County Educational Foundation Board.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland has dedicated his life to law enforcement. This will be his third term and he is running unopposed as a testament to his performance. We’re proud to have Lenny on our team!
The future is in your hands. Research the candidates and vote for the person, not a party. We’re highly experienced and qualified to assume the duties of the positions we seek.
Visit our website: frederick-first.com.
Early voting starts Sept. 22. Make your votes count and vote for the Frederick First, Experience First candidates!
