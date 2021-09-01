Freedom and democracy. I keep seeing and hearing these two words tossed out as the rights of the people. The “R” in these words, however, is forgotten: The forgotten role of the citizen — responsibility. When you forget that it is your duty to be responsible, you relinquish the right to claim these as sovereign.
Our Rights under the Constitution of the United States are not “God-given.” They are to be earned by being responsible within our lives and within the laws of our nation. When you step outside the law, you subject yourself to be punished — within the law. When you are irresponsible in your actions, you subject yourself to the disrespect of others. It’s called “consequences.”
Having been born in 1946, I grew up in a household with parents that doled out consequences when necessary. You were deemed responsible for your actions — good or bad. Praise was there for the good — not so much for the bad. It wasn’t someone else’s fault. You knew it and you took the consequences. Either way, you were responsible.
What does that mean today? Quit blaming others for your bad decisions or irresponsible actions; get off your butt and do something beneficial for your community; quit expecting others to ignore the way you behave. If you are physically capable and mentally proficient, you owe it to your community to do something worthwhile. Not everyone is born with talent or capabilities — if you were, use it beneficially. If you are religious, use your ability. God is watching. If you are not religious, still use it — your neighbors are watching.
Society has become very complex. Social media has given almost everyone the ability to become a network broadcaster. Everyday billions of decisions are expressed by people and these decisions are scooped up by tiny computer bytes, chewed up and spit out as opinions. Some not so great. Like it or not, you — “Joe (or Jane) Citizen need to resist the temptation to twist these opinions into facts. You need to digest some of these opinions. See if they become rancid when spread out on your piece of toast. You have a responsibility to yourself and your neighbors to avoid fanning the flames — and creating real bad smelling toast!
Whichever political view you proclaim, I can still hear the words spoken by JFK: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” It may be a bit harder today to decide just what that is, but it still stands as a symbol for responsibility. Do a little more digesting than protesting. Do a lot more volunteering than vandalizing. Dig deep into the soul you were given and present yourself as worthy.
Remember that Freedom and Democracy are not God-given rights. They are the gracious gifts that can be bestowed on people who take responsibility for their actions.
William Nordman is a resident of Stephens City.
