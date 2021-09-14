The fundamental reasons for creating, and designing a government based on individual freedom are summarized in the Constitution of the United States of America. The justifications for the new government are outlined clearly in the Declaration of Independence. During its 200 years, America became the greatest country on earth simply because it unleashed the boundless energy and creativity of a free people. During this time freedom was secured for all Americans through wars, amendments to the Constitution, voting rights, discrimination protections, and other improvements to our laws. However, over the last several decades, freedom has slowly began to erode. Both political parties are to blame for the thousands of new laws and regulations that have resulted in a bloated, inefficient, unaffordable, and out-of-control federal government. Unless Americans unite to restore freedom, and drastically reform regulations, tax policy, and reckless spending, the American Dream is doomed. Unfortunately, we are not united, and the current political divide is getting worse. Many Americans are apathetic, uninformed, and unaware of the danger.
Think about the many problems that face us today: The disastrous, reckless, and costly retreat from Afghanistan directed by a politically focused, incompetent administration; the equally disastrous, and deliberate failure to control our southern border; the mindless determination to eliminate oil, gas, and coal sources of energy; the insane attempt to defund the police; the deceptive opposition to voter ID laws; the apathetic lack of concern for trillions of dollars [we don't have] to fund new federal spending; the political opposition to school choice; the introduction of "sanctuary cities" that ignore immigration laws; the willingness to pack the Supreme Court; the threat to add new states that would solidify control of the US Senate; the attempt to hide the devastating economic impact of inflation; the brainwashing of children and students with claims of "systemic racism," and Critical Race Theory; the failure to provide safe streets, a quality education, and economic opportunity for inner city residents; the attempt to redefine "infrastructure" such as roads, bridges, tunnels, etc. to include a bizarre collection of socialist items called "Human Infrastructure"; the introduction of "diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion" departments in businesses, schools, and government which misdirect priorities and mission; the proposal to spend $3-6 trillion dollars on new entitlements, and multiple, wasteful climate change policies at a time when existing entitlement programs are going bankrupt; the proposal to tax wealthy individuals and corporations to provide 100% funding for the new spending with the false claim that it will only affect the "rich"; the reversal of tax and regulation policies that were beginning to create prosperity, job growth, and an increase in living standards for all Americans; and the deliberately divisive strategy of "Identity Politics" which divide Americans based on race, gender, income, religion, age, and political affiliation.
What do all of the above issues have in common? They are all elements of the Socialist strategy to gain political power forever. The Socialist goal is to achieve government control of the United States before anyone notices the deception. We have many examples of one party socialist control in major cities, and several states. Crime, homelessness, poverty, bankrupt budgets, failing schools, and lack of freedom clearly show that Socialists can't manage anything, much less a country.
James T Holland
Frederick County
(27) comments
Come on treasonous white nationalists, where is the bus leaving from? you brave hard right confederates...LOL
Hey tRump traitors, where is the bus leaving from for the "rally for treason" in DC on Saturday. Surely doc knows where the losers are assembling...LOL
[lol][lol] from the resident worshipper of an actual murderer convicted of treason and executed.
10 to 1 old man Holland is on or soon will be on Medicare and receiving his monthly check....LOL...these right wing kooks prefer a white nationalist dictatorship over Democracy.. they are traitors to this Nation
Well, considering you pay into it all of your life, one should expect some of that money back. Same with Social Security, although there was an article the other day saying by 2030 the fund won't be able to pay full benefits. Funny how there's always money for illegals but money citizens had taken from their paychecks by the givmint for SS seems to be running short.
It's all "socialism" ye of small brain.
Yes, Mr. Brown, if you read below, I just said the same thing. People like Mr. Holland who live in a fantasy cult world of lies and conspiracies doesn’t know the truth. They want to be Republicans? That’s fine but cult leaders lead by slight of hand and word. The Mr. Hollands of this country are blind to the dictatorship for which they cry.
They should ask the January 6th criminals who are now being charged with felonies about loss of freedoms and rights. Mr. Holland’s dictatorship may give him what he thinks he wants-protection (?) for Republican white uneducated males.
What he’ll get in a democracy in shambles run by a minority of criminals and traitors.
" democracy in shambles run by a minority of criminals and traitors." or another name for the tRump administration .... right you are Black
[thumbup][thumbup]
Are you really going to bring up packing the courts? What about Garland? Did you forget that one? So we shouldn’t be considering alternatives to a finite resources such as fossil fuels which pollutes our environment? How about the EPA’s efforts to keep our air and streams clean? Should be give companies the freedom to pollute them? For infrastructure, we keep the same definitions as when our country had an industrial based economy? We’re now a service based country so we shouldn’t invest in the training and maintenance of our human infrastructure? I could go on and on but this is a waste of time. Don’t get me started about socialism. That’s a recurring them in these inane Open Forum letters.
[lol] the whole straw man menu. Compelling.
Given a lot of his actions since he joined the Vegetable Administration, it's probably a good thing he didn't make it to the SCOTUS
Speaking of one party's goal to achieve government control of the United States before anyone notices the deception-- How about a Forum on the Republican party's attempts to gain power through undemocratic tactics? You could review all the gerrymandering that redraws districts to maximize the number of localities that weigh out a bare majority of conservative voters. List all the egregious examples of voter suppression for minority districts which seek to deny voters even a drink of water as they stand in long lines. And don't forget to cover the stacking of the Supreme Court with conservative judges confirmed in lightening speed after the Republican Senate denied Merrick Garland confirmation for over a year.
lightning
Well stated Mr. Holland. But I feel you neglected to mention one very insidious thing that I will now mention, and that is the government, since 9/11, climbing into every aspect of citizens personal lives under the guise of "protecting the homeland". While I believe the initial intentions of this effort were pure after 9/11, the insidious slow creep and outright invasion by intel agencies into everyone's lives over the years is almost frightening, and culminated with the corrupt FBI using "evidence" they KNEW was untrue in an attempt to try and bring down a sitting president. Like "Bad Orange Man" or not, it should frighten EVERYONE that the government apparently can just make up evidence against anyone, and use it to silence you or send you to jail. That is the stuff that was spoken of in the Declaration of Independence when Jefferson wrote, "That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.". Don't ever forget that the Founders were cool with that.
Bingo. Ironically even Lincoln was cool with that, until he wasn't.
The "mindless determination to eliminate oil, gas, and coal sources of energy" is based on the irrefutable fact that our planet is warming; nineteen of the twenty warmest years ever recorded have been in the new century. Atmospheric carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas that is an inevitable result of burning fossil fuels, has climbed from a preindustrial level of 280 Parts per Million to the current level of 410 PPM, a 45% increase and the highest level in 8,000 centuries. The predictable results bring the storms, floods, wildfires and desertification that we see all around us. Holland's blind refusal to recognize climate change places our grandchildren and their heirs in jeopardy of the dystopian hellscape of a Four Degree world.
[yawn]
Global warming. You do understand that the Earths climate has been changing since it formed an atmosphere, right? Or did the people that built settlements thousands of years ago dig down thru glaciers to establish them? Because that's what they're finding under some receding glaciers in some places, ancient settlements. Now I'm not a smart man, but that tells me that at one point in history, those areas were once hospitable to humans. Go figure
Your letter is condeming devisivness while promoting your own.
Why bother. Socialism has been explained over and over in these forums. If you are receiving social security and Medicare, that is a form of socialism you paid into for many years so you can enjoy the benefits now.
Many of our European allies, NATO members, and strong friends of the United States use various form of socialism because they are thriving democracies and this is what their citizens want. Look at Denmark: they pay 49% in taxes for generous birth to death social programs. As a thriving democracy, this is how the Danish citizens elect to live.
Perhaps, if Mr. Holland is receiving social security and Medicare, he should return the checks and pay his own medical bills so he isn’t tainted. You and Holland, and others like fling around big words you think are scary.
The only thing scary is the ignorance I see.
Have you ever lived in Europe?
Nuri and black horse, since you two are “always right and insightful, and EVERYTHING is Trumps fault” explain what socialism is and how it would be good for America. And please don’t blame Trump.
Twaddle alert!! Be very suspicious when you read a rant where "socialism" is used incorrectly. Also, anyone even hinting that the 20-year, multi-trillion dollar boondoggle in Afghanistan should have continued is an insult to your intelligence. Freedom is under threat - from the right. The basic argument when you blow away the smoke is that our right-wingers do not want to be told what to do. Period. About anything. They want absolute freedom without the civic responsibility that comes with freedom and lack any concern for the common good. This disconnect from reality is called 'the terrible two's' in toddlers - greatness continues to elude us because too many adults seem never to have out grown it. We are in trouble not because of laws but because too many people do not think they need to obey the law.
Perfectly stated Mr. Holland!
Right, Mr. Nuri. Here is another Republican who has no clue what socialism is, has a real issue deserving or not for the Biden administration, and totally blind to the buffoon who lost the last election.
If there is damage to this country and there is terrible damage, it is the losing former president we can look to blame. Mr. Holland will have to just cool his heels as, fortunately, his party lost.
Wow... what a waste of ink to admit in public you have no idea what sOcIaLiSm is.
