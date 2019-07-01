Polite and well-written was Margaret Hobble’s June 14 Open Forum titled “Thanks, Dems, for voting GOP,” which served to graciously remind non-Republicans who voted in Frederick County’s April 30 GOP canvass:
“[P]lease do not forget there are responsibilities that go with your vote. Remember, you signed a pledge, that by voting in a Republican election process, you agreed to support only Republican candidates in the next election, which is November. The pledge specifically mentions you cannot publicly support any Democrat or Independent candidate.”
With its unambiguous wording selected to pique one’s honor, the pledge’s vow and signature shaped a contractual agreement, but alas; interlopers planning to support Democrats in November lied and signed to dilute conservatives’ wishes.
As it appears, some voters deem themselves more equal than others and entitled to choose not only their Democrat champions, but those of Republicans, and Election Day winners, too.
Consequently, some of The Star’s liberal patrons inked rejoinders to Margaret’s aide-mémoire, including one Debra Simpson whose June 18 cogitation hinted that racism is afoot:
“The Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits the federal government and each state from denying a citizen the right to vote based on that citizen’s ‘race, color, or previous condition of servitude.’”
Rather than lazily search Wikipedia, Debra should crack a book. This was neither a “federal government” nor “state” election, and her careless inference that the local GOP pledge is based on skin tone was intellectually undersupplied.
Additionally, the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth amendments were vehemently opposed by Democrats, but were passed and ratified at the behest of Republicans to end slavery and ensure citizenship and voting rights for blacks.
Likewise taking a paltry swing was one Bryan Kornreich whose June 18 rumination, “Virginia open primary system does not bind voters,” was stark testimony to his character.
Bryan indicated that lying, signing, and reneging on contracts is okey-dokey, since the pledge “is NOT legally binding, and will NOT ‘have a negative effect on your ability to vote in future local elections,’ as Ms. Hobble claims.” But, he neglected mentioning this:
Should one sign GOP pledges and vote in Democrat primaries, one will likely be blocked at his next GOP voting attempt.
Just ask “issues voter” Holly Mullaney, whose June 21 Open Forum “Why not vote for the best candidate?” elucidates how she ― a Democrat regular who wished to vote for a longtime GOP friend ― was blocked by the computerized registration system:
“I was pulled aside and told I must ‘denounce’ my association with the Democratic Party because of some records that were pulled up ... I was also told I must submit to signing a pledge ... I balked at this (so the election official) would not give me a ballot.”
As such, Holly should hold her head high for placing integrity above mendacity, and is therefore deserving of empathy and admiration in generous measures.
But when it comes to the self-deprecating Debra Simpson and Bryan Kornreich, one must conclude that Margaret Hobble deserves far better enemies.
(4) comments
Should have the Philistines come into the Hebrew camp and selected the champion to fight against Goliath? Kind of a dumb question, but that is what the Democrats have done in the Republican Primary. Their childish behavior prevents our democracy from functioning properly. Rather than have a clear choice between candidates representing differing ideas, the Democrats just want to win by any and all means possible. This is mischief and unbecoming of adults.
What an odd observation coming from your never ending cheering on of Kim's lover boy
Maybe we should just go back to registering by party, then you have to belong to the party in which you wish to vote in the primary of. If you are a Democrat you vote in that primary, if you are a republican then you vote in theirs. If you are an independent you have a choice, become one of those or stand up your own candidate. It really is that simple.
I'm going to vote in the next republican primary, and I'm not going to sign the pledge - why? Because as long as tax payers subsidize the primaries, it is illegal to deny a tax-payer the right to vote in any primary they wish. If election officials challenge this, then a suit will be filed. Nominate candidates in a convention like civilized parties do, instead of making the tax payer fund your lipstick on pig candidates and then demanding a loyalty pledge because you're so scared people will vote in the primaries. The party system sucks and the sooner we get away from this divisive practice the better for our country.
