It’s Christmas (Christ’s mass) again when Christians and nonbelievers enjoy gifts, Santa Claus, Christmas trees and decorations, holiday music, get-togethers, and Hallmark Christmas classics. While the primitive church (the church of Jesus’ Apostles) didn’t honor Jesus’ birthday, Christians now recognize this Christmas holiday (holy day) to celebrate the advent of Jesus of Nazareth as God’s “Anointed One” (“Messiah” in Hebrew; “Christ” in Greek), as foretold in Old Testament prophesies.
Christians at Christmas celebrate Prophet, Priest, and King Jesus as the earthly son of a heavenly Father and heavenly son of an earthly mother. Jesus is Immanuel – God with us. He is God incarnate, so that “... whoever believes in (Jesus) will not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16). As our High Priest and perfect sacrifice, Jesus shed His blood that was required to atone for the sins of those who love Him, for “... without the shedding of blood there can be no forgiveness” (Hebrews 9:22). Once forgiven (saved), we’re sinless in God’s eyes and entitled to Heaven’s rewards.
But we’re not in the heavenly realm. We’re on sinful Earth. So Jesus (the Good Shepherd) promised His followers (His sheep), “The (demonic) thief doesn’t come, except to steal and kill and destroy. I came that (my Sheep) may have life, and ... have it abundantly” (John 10:10).
We live abundantly by living for Christ, our shepherd, as a slave lives for his master. This seemingly abject situation creates a spiritual paradox -– our dependency upon Christ frees us. It liberates us to live as Christ, our Creator (John 1:1-4), intended. “For freedom Christ freed us (from sin) ... (Galatians 5:1), and “Therefore if (Jesus) sets you free (from sin), you will be free indeed” (John 8:36).
We best acknowledge our freedom by living as God created us to live, according to His Word — the Bible — to glorify Him, through Jesus Christ, and to enjoy Him forever, rather than glorifying some shade of our own self-destructive, egotistical pride. To live for self is like a beautiful pristine vase that rebels and transmogrifies into an ugly spittoon. C.S. Lewis expressed it, “Aim at heaven and (you’ll) get earth thrown in. Aim at earth and you get neither.”
Mature Christians are prayerful and courageous. They enable the indwelt, Christ-centered Holy Spirit to spread the Gospel as commanded in Matthew 28: 19-20 and Mark 16:15-16; and to wear the full armor of God (Ephesians 6:10-18) to combat ubiquitous evil, including that living in God’s established institutions: the church, traditional family, civil government.
Christian purposefulness includes combating civil government evils noticeably endemic in politics and the public square, those evils that negate Christ-centered government. The nemesis of Christ-centered government is socialism, which produces the above-mentioned thief’s “stealing, killing, and destroying.” Christians weaken the thief when they embrace life, not abortion; demand just and honest government that’s devoid of lies, corruption, and wrongful impeachments; and promote individual freedom, initiative, responsibility, prudence, and thrift. Christ has come; Christmas is here. Let’s rejoice, while championing bold Christians who confront culture’s sinfulness and pastors who engage morality that’s masked as politics. Let us Christians exert maximum activity for maximum influence in all the world’s activities. Be vigilant, obedient, and honor our Christian totality.
