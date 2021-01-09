ANDREW WHITE
The Winchester Star kindly printed an opinion about evangelical Christianity and politics that I wrote when 80% of evangelical Christians voted in November for President Trump (30% of Americans identify themselves as evangelical Christians). At that time I was very distressed. Now I am furious.
First let me say that this was the first election I voted for a Democratic president and legislatures. In the past I have been closer in ideology to the Republicans than the Democrats, but the words and actions of the President and the Senate Majority over the past four years have sorely distressed me. I believe the Republican Party needs to take a very close look at its vision, mission and strategy over the next four years. I have little respect for the Republicans who are now denouncing Trump. The handwriting of the threat to democracy was clearly written on the wall years ago, and the Republicans are now like rats abandoning a sinking ship when they could have prevented the current disaster years ago.
But my furor is mainly addressed to evangelical Christianity. It has failed me. I have a book coming out in May entitled “Mending a Broken Mind” in which I identified myself as an evangelical Christian. While I remain an evangelical Christian in theology and piety I can no longer support many of their social agendas. It seems to me that many evangelical Christians think you need to be a far right Republican to be a Christian. In my book I now identify myself as a lover of and follower of Jesus Christ, because He first loved and called me.
I believe that the 80% of evangelical Christians who voted for Trump and especially their leaders should repent. If their leaders don’t repent I believe they should be replaced. I am especially critical of Franklin Graham, the son of Billy Graham, for advocating for Trump. He led a Day of Prayer March on Washington, D.C., which was marketed as nonpolitical. Guess who showed up? Vice President Pence, who could not have given a more political speech on behalf of his President. Franklin Graham has done a good job with the Christian philanthropic organization, Samaritan’s Purse, but he is a failure when it comes to a political influence from an evangelical Christianity perspective. I also think the minister of the evangelical megachurch in Georgia who hosted Pence Tuesday night should resign. The legislation for the separation of church and state early in our country’s history was not to protect the government from helpful religious organizations but to oppose excessive influence of the state on the church.
I hope a reorganized evangelical church will come out with a list of all that they fear that the Democratically led government will adversely affect our country and look at that list again in four years. What happens over the next four years could not possibly be worse than what has happened to our government in the last four years.
Andrew White, M.D., is a resident of Winchester.
Well said! It has always seemed that being for the poor and for immigrants and for the environment was more Christian than being for the NRA or the GOP or the health care choices between a patient and doctor. And when there’s no yellow brick road, following the golden rule is great advice.
